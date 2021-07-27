Business travel stirs, but many road warriors stay grounded

Of the 2 million people clogging airport security lines and gate areas again each day, one crowd is still largely missing: business travelers.
Their absence is noteworthy because they are a key source of revenue and profit, underpinning a record-breaking stretch of financial gain for U.S. airlines that ended with the coronavirus.
Business travelers tend to pay higher fares, and that is especially true on international flights, which are also still deeply depressed by the pandemic and travel restrictions around the globe. Because their fares subsidize other passengers, their absence is leading to higher leisure fares on many routes, experts say.
Business travelers also spend money on hotels, meals and other things. The U.S. Travel Association estimates that domestic and international business travelers spent more than $300 billion here in 2019. The group forecasts that dwindled to about $95 billion last year and won’t fully recover to 2019 levels until 2024.
During calls with Wall Street analysts last week, U.S. airlines said business travel has picked up in recent weeks but is still down more than half from this time in 2019.
Airlines have been hoping for a major boost in business travel in September, as schools and more offices reopen. Now, however, that optimism is being tempered by the rise in COVID-19 cases around the country fueled the delta variant.
“We are encouraged by the trends that we see out there, but we really are planning that a material amount of business travel won’t come back until after the October period,” Vasu Raja, American Airlines' chief revenue officer, said last week.
Airline executives are counting on people like Vazar Lukovic, who owns a digital marketing agency and a production company near London. Lukovic says he is willing to put up with higher prices on some of his flights to places like Moscow and Belgrade, plus the cost of mandatory COVID-19 tests.
“You know, Zoom meetings, they can only go so far,” Lukovic said. “When you meet in person — whether it’s that energy or what they say about the feeling or the vibe — it’s just so much more personal.”
Unable to travel last year, many companies relied instead on video platforms, including Zoom. Opinions vary about how quickly corporate travel will recover, and whether some of it will be permanently replaced by videoconferencing.
Delta Air Lines says business travel was 20% of normal in the first quarter, 40% in the second, and will hit 60% in September. The airline isn't predicting whether business travel will ever return to pre-pandemic levels, but if it does, it won’t happen quickly. A Delta survey of its corporate customers finds that only 57% plan to be back to full travel by the end of 2023.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian says business travel will change.
“I do think that maybe 10% to 20% of the previous business travel will be lost, but I think you're going to find new forms of travel,” Bastian said in an interview. “There will be new reasons why people travel.”
Bastian says some things, like overnight trips to business meetings in Europe, will be dropped because they are an inefficient use of time. But he says there will be new demand to network by meeting people after being introduced on Zoom.
Aside from their own surveys, which airlines are often unwilling to disclose, there are few precise numbers about business travel. The industry trade group Airlines for America estimates that before the pandemic about 30% of trips were taken for business reasons, and that those travelers accounted for between 40% and 50% of airline revenue.
Some experts thinks business trips might be fewer and more carefully selected.
“Things have changed," says Brendan Drewniany, public-relations director for Black Tomato, a luxury-travel company. "There is less an expectation to have a volume of back-to-back meetings, and in general the trips themselves have been longer and not as rushed, which is actually a plus.”
In a survey conducted this month for the Global Business Travel Association, 50% of the 618 companies polled said they already allow non-essential business travel within their own country, with many others expecting to do so in the next three months. However, only 14% were traveling internationally with modest interest in soon resuming cross-border trips, which are more complicated because of travel restrictions, including quarantine requirements in many countries.
A separate survey by Bank of America suggests that business travel will recover more slowly than some would want but gives airlines and hotels hope for the long term. Nearly half of U.S. corporate travelers surveyed expect their next business trip won't happen until at least next year, but 56% expect to eventually travel more than they did before the pandemic, compared with 31% who expect to travel less, according to the bank.
Denise Daniel, who manages travel for Domo Inc., says U.S. sales people are on the road while the business-research firm is doing little to no travel in Europe, Australia and Japan because of virus-related restrictions. The 800-employee company has tightened its process for approving travel because of liability concerns, although it is not requiring vaccination before travel.
Daniel believes that the pandemic will lead to different kinds of travel, but not necessarily less: fewer conferences, more chances for far-flung employees to get together on projects.
“We realized how much we value in-person meetings -- that collaborative dynamic when people are with each other -- but we don’t want people to travel for things that could or should be handled virtually,” Daniel says. “We have learned how to take care of non-essential meetings in probably a better way for the environment and a better way for the budget.”
Marie Swift, who runs a marketing-communications firm in Falls Church, Virginia, used to travel about every other week for consulting, conferences and speaking engagements, but during the pandemic she didn’t fly for 14 months.
Swift booked a flight to New York in early September for a gala where her company is up for an award. If the nation hasn’t reached “some sort of herd immunity” by then, Swift says, “I will be the double-masked lady with a ball cap and glasses on, air vents full-force ... wiping down my tray, armrests, and seat-belt buckle.”
She has nine more business trips scheduled between September and early November. Will she be on board, or will she cancel?
Commodore Perry
This is a great time to travel. International biz class is wide open. Sometimes I'm the only one in the cabin.
zichi
?? Two weeks quarantine when returning to Japan. Three days in quarantine hotel. Private transport to home.
Commodore Perry
No hotel coming from the US having been there 14 days straight.
GBR48
Pandemic logic: Business customers are the ones most able to operate virtually. Tourists cannot operate virtually. You have to be there for tourism. The business customers will be allowed to fly, the tourists will not.
Pandemic logic: Nations will still operate blocks to stop people who are tested as covid free from crossing an artificial line on a map from one country with delta to another with delta.
Pandemic logic: Fully jabbed people with clear tests will still have to quarantine, in a nation bubbling with unvaccinated people where covid is rife.
We are all getting scammed. It's so obvious, it is embarrassing.
Get vaccinated, wear a mask and maintain some personal space. The more you do, the sooner governments will run out of 'reasons' to lock us all in.
Reckless
No one misses flying on Delta.
Commodore Perry
RecklessToday 09:22 am JST
I fly Star Alliance and Oneworld more, but for domestic US, I think Delta is the best.
Newer planes, better seats, friendlier service, and the Delta One suite coming to Japan is as good as ANA's new biz room.
Commodore Perry
Righto.
What are you going to fly instead, Southwest?
zichi
Some returning people to Japan are shelling out ¥50,000 for private transport from the airport to home. How does it work with the requirement to down the location app?
Reckless
@zichi,
Yes, flying into Japan is a pain and expensive. If you are flying from certain areas you will need a mandatory 3 day quarantine at a government-paid hotel near the airport. If you are not flying from such areas, you may designate where you will be staying upon landing (i.e., a hotel near the airport, or your home). You can get to the hotel by specific bus at the airport or arrange private transport (not taxi or bus or train), and you can also use such private transport to take you to your home for your quarantine. When you arrive you will download the apps and prove that they work (can be downloaded in advance). Thereafter, the government may ask you to confirm your location daily using an app on your phone, and in some cases they will call you or video call you on Skype. It is a hassle but unavoidable for some of us.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 12:19 pm JST
My driver told me the farthest he took a customer was Nagasaki, for 220,000 yen.
Location app is no problem if you tell in advance where you will be staying.
zichi
Too many hoops to jump through for international travel. We need to visit UK/USA. Maybe next year?
Reckless
Things may be worse next year, who knows? Just make a list do it.
fxgai
Haha, but the rich don’t pay their fair share now do they, haha
Commodore Perry
This past year has been the best for traveling by air. Vacant airports and airplanes, and cheap fares even for biz class seats about,
Reckless
I have to disagree. 14 hour flight from Atlanta to Haneda with mask, then 2 hour processing with mask was exhausting.
knittyelf
Cheap international fares? Where? The flight from Tokyo to DC used to be around $1300-1400, but now it’s hard to find a basic economy seat for under $2000.
Commodore Perry
RecklessToday 09:18 am JST
I snagged a flight and got the three seat section to myself on one trip so could lie down. Others, I took biz.
It was 2.5 hours for me at Haneda; and btw I got an email from the quarantine folks telling me someone on my flight had tested positive. Nice. Didn't tell me where that person was sitting. And of course that person was in close proximity to everyone else meandering through the lines at Haneda upon arrival.
Shouldn't I be eligible for a covid test here?
knittyelfToday 09:33 am JST
True, prices are higher now, during peak season. I had bought a one way from Japan, so upon return I was buying tickets to Japan.
Also, a little trick you might know of, but buy points, and then upgrade on one of the Japanese airlines---biz class for under $1500 one way on some routes.
And, for the longer trip home, go through Europe; stop in FRA or LIS.
zichi
CommodorePerry
how many days have you spent in Japanese quarantines?
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 01:22 pm JST
Not the full 14 yet. Why, you need something?
zichi
CommodorePerry
from your postings you make it sound like you made several trips including returning to have the vaccines. Each return back would need 14 days of quarantine. So you are still in quarantine?
Very difficult for business people who need to travel back and forth. Constant tests and quarantines. American entry requires much more personal details these days.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 02:02 pm JST
I have been to the US and back 4 times this year. Most recently returning last week.
Got shots end of April, then 3 weeks later in May.
Also, once you re-enter Japan and install the necessary apps, the subsequent entry procedure takes a little less time.
Longest time at airport was at Narita--3 hours off the plane and out of customs. Most recently 2 and a half hours at Haneda.
zichi
CommodorePerry
so you are in your fourth quarantine period? 4 x 14 days = 56 days. Not many people would be able to take that amount of time off work.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 02:19 pm JST
Correct--my fourth, but 2 of those quarantines did not go the full 14 days as I left Japan again before the full 14 days..
I do remote work; otherwise it would not be possible to take off all that time.
zichi
Commodore Perry
So that I can understand. If you leave the country before the end of the required 14 days quarantine you would have to take a test and use private transport from your home to the airport?
Well good for you!
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 02:45 pm JST
Yes. Got the swab shoved down the the nose each time. Hired car to go to airport.
And the first time I left in January, I asked immigration at Narita about such case where I return but leave before the 14 days, and was told for them, there is no issue, but it might be something that matters to quarantine. At that time though, there was no checking in on apps all day; I think they started that middle March.
Also, I was not asked at the airport if I was vaccinated; strange as I thought that might be information quarantine would want to know.
Regardless, I am leaving Japan again in August.
zichi
Hopefully soon, those returning to Japan fully vaccinated, and with the vaccine passport will be able to skip the quarantine, as it is in America.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 03:00 pm JST
Would love to enter US and Japan and other countries easily with proof of vaccination.
Japan needs to get its act together---no social distancing at the airports, and there were affected people in those lines.