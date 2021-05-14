Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Businesses hope tougher COVID-19 measures will speed return to normal

0 Comments
TOKYO

Dining establishments, wholesalers and tourism operators in areas set to come under tougher COVID-19 restrictions reacted with a mixture of resignation and hope that the measures will speed up a return to normality.

The Japanese government decided Friday to add Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures to the country's coronavirus state of emergency from Sunday to May 31, in addition to Tokyo, Osaka and four other prefectures. It also decided to expand the quasi-emergency currently covering eight prefectures to three others -- Gunma, Ishikawa and Kumamoto -- from Sunday to June 13.

Norimasa Toyota, 55, operator of an okonomiyaki pancake restaurant in the city of Hiroshima, said while he felt the measures were appropriate, they came too late.

"I think we need to take thorough measures without limiting them to certain areas. I'll cooperate if that's what it takes," he said.

In areas placed under the state of emergency, restaurants are being told to close by 8 p.m., with those serving alcohol or offering karaoke services required to remain shut altogether.

"I'm fine with temporarily not being able to sell (alcohol) as long as the proper measures are taken so life can return to normal and I can resume selling," said Kenji Araki, 80, who runs a wholesale liquor store in the city of Okayama.

But Nobuyuki Hasegawa, director general of the tourism association of the Jozankei Onsen hot spring resort in the outskirts of Sapporo, lamented that the outlook for tourism this year was even bleaker than the last.

"There are almost no group tourists, and some major hotels have temporarily closed. Last year, there were some positive signs after June, but this year, the future is not clear at all," he said.

Masayuki Oka, an assistant manager of the Omicho fish market in the center of Kanazawa, one of the areas to come under quasi-emergency measures, said, "If the measures had been applied before the (Golden Week) holidays, I don't think infections would have spread this far."

Expressing concern that requests for people to stay at home would result in a drop in sales, the 45-year-old also called for more government support for wholesalers directly connected to restaurants.

In Gunma Prefecture, a 58-year-old taxi driver waiting for customers in front of Maebashi Station criticized the government for its lack of foresight, saying, "Putting quasi-emergency measures in place after infections have surged makes no sense."

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog