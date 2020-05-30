Businesses restarting in most parts of Japan after virus restrictions

Most of Japan's prefectures have completely lifted or will soon lift their requests for business closures over the coronavirus pandemic, a Kyodo News survey showed, adding to the view the economy is nearing a full restart.

A total of 45 out of the country's 47 prefectures had made the requests amid the crisis. The survey found that 38 of them have already ended the restrictions or decided to do so by Monday.

The remaining seven prefectures -- Tokyo, Ibaraki, Saitama, Chiba, Yamanashi, Gifu and Fukuoka -- will keep their requests in place, mainly focusing on live music venues, sports gyms and other facilities where cluster infections had occurred.

Most of them plan to relax the restrictions in stages.

Fukuoka is set to lift its own on Monday but maintain it only for the city of Kitakyushu, which has seen a surge of new coronavirus cases over the past week with its mayor declaring Friday that it has been hit by a second wave of infections.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday fully lifted Japan's state of emergency. But fears of the virus have resurfaced.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 22 new infections in the capital on Friday. Figures of daily increases had dropped to as low as two just before the state of emergency was lifted.

Gov Yuriko Koike said Tokyo will enter a second phase in its relaxation of business restrictions, allowing such facilities as cinemas and sports gyms to restart. But she also said pachinko parlors, karaoke boxes and game arcades among other leisure facilities will remain shut, awaiting a third and final phase of relaxation.

