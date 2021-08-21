Businesses say Hong Kong quarantine threatens financial hub status

European business leaders have warned that Hong Kong's stringent quarantine measures have left its residents "indefinitely trapped" in the city, threatening its status as an international business center.
In a rare open letter to chief executive Carrie Lam on Thursday, the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong said the city's most recent hardening of measures for inbound travelers were "out of proportion" and a "significant setback".
The Chinese financial hub maintains some of the strictest quarantine rules in the world, an approach that has kept virus cases low but left most residents cut off from the rest of the world for the past 18 months.
Arrivals from high-risk countries have to stay in hotel quarantine for 21 days, while for lower-risk countries that drops to seven days followed by another seven days of self-monitoring.
Last week, the authorities announced that a brief flirtation with relaxing some of these rules had to be scrapped.
The decision threw travel plans of many into disarray towards the end of the summer holidays, sparked a shortage of hotel rooms and caused growing frustration within the business community.
"We are of the view that Hong Kong must open itself sooner rather than later or this new quarantine regime could lead many in the international community to question if they want to remain indefinitely trapped in Hong Kong when the rest of the world is moving on," Frederik Gollob, chairman of the chamber's board of directors wrote in the letter.
"This concern amongst the international business community could pose, undoubtedly, a growing threat to Hong Kong's status as an international business centre."
He added that while new virus variants were coming in, vaccination had helped lower the risk of extreme cases and many countries had made plans to treat the crisis as endemic.
He urged the government to understand the "new normal" and come up with a "clear exit strategy" so as to provide a basis to restore confidence and enable businesses to plan ahead.
Leaders have been pursuing a "zero infection" strategy in hope of stamping out the disease in the city but its ability to open up has been hampered by a poor vaccination drive.
With only 45 percent of the population fully inoculated, the city has one of the lowest take-up rates in the developed world, despite securing more than enough jabs for the whole population.
On Thursday, Hong Kong and Singapore announced that a previously postponed plan to create a travel bubble between the two cities had been permanently scrapped.
The government said the plan was shelved because Singapore, which has a much higher vaccine take-up, was now moving towards living with the coronavirus.© 2021 AFP
Kaerimashita
Same for Singapore. I have friends and colleagues in both who have decided to pack up and go back to UK and Europe because of the restrictions
Sanjinosebleed
Time to move on. Covid will never be removed... so get over it and live with it!
Michael Machida
China threatens Hong Kong as a Financial Hub, not the quarantine.
Hiro
Is not gonna open up. HK is the gateway to china and as long china still fears the covid, they will never allow hk too much freedom. Is because the chinese homegrown vaccines has low efficiency and it's also losing it effect when more time pass and create a need for constant booster shots. So if hk get hit by covid, the mainland would follow considering how close they are. As long the government fear the virus taking hold in the mainland, they will never relax the rules.
HK better settle in for the long ride and ain't gonna relax it rules anytime soon. Especially not when china is preparing for the winter olympic.
ning1983
because Hong Kong put people’s lives above economic development and Hong Kong knows as long as it operates as the gate way of the Chinese mainland and the the mainland keeps its robust economy business opportunities will come back to Hong Kong.
Septim Dynasty
It's merely a matter of time that Hong Kong will go down anyway because China will completely ruin it to uplift Shanghai as the better replacement.
Johansawada
i've reading hearing this for awhile now - Hong Kong losing its financial hub status... What i really want to know is how is Tokyo going to take advantage this? how about some attractive tax schemes to attract the hedge funds + other asset managers and investment banks to move their business over here?