China's BYD overtakes Tesla for most EV sales

U.S. car maker Tesla has lost its crown for most sales of all-electric vehicles to Chinese firm BYD, which has capitalized on Beijing's strong government support for the burgeoning sector.
The U.S.-based car manufacturer run by billionaire Elon Musk delivered a record 484,507 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a company filing Tuesday -- up more than 11 percent from the previous quarter.
But this impressive increase was not enough to maintain Tesla's title as the world's top maker of battery electric vehicles, as Chinese rival BYD reported sales on Monday of 526,409 for the same period.
In addition to delivering fewer vehicles, Tesla also trailed BYD in vehicle production in the fourth quarter.
The figures underscore the challenges Tesla is likely to face this year, from competitors keen to capitalize on the growing demand for EVs.
Tesla's stock slipped after the news was announced, before regaining ground to finish broadly flat.
BYD began life in 1995 as a battery manufacturer, and later turned its attention to producing plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles. The Shenzhen-based company competes against Tesla on price inside China and in Europe.
BYD "has a structural advantage in as much as its expansion is underpinned by very strong support for electric vehicles by the Chinese government," GlobalData Managing Director Neil Saunders told AFP.
"This is helping to boost domestic demand which, in turn, strengthens BYD's hand in the export market," he added.
Despite strong sales, the firm does not currently sell its vehicles in the United States, where it would be subject to costly import tariffs.
As well as besting Tesla in pure electric sales, BYD sold more than 400,000 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in the fourth quarter. In total, it sold more than three million passenger vehicles last year.
Despite losing its quarterly sales crown, Tesla was still top on an annual basis, delivering more than 1.8 million EVs to customers in the year to December, up 38 percent.
This was well above BYD's sales figure of just under 1.6 million, which represented a 73 percent year-on-year increase.
Garrett Nelson, an equity analyst at CFRA Research, predicted that Tesla has plenty of reasons for optimism in 2024, not least the "plummeting" cost of electric batteries.
Tesla sales are also likely to be boosted by the introduction of its "long-promised mass market EV model later this year," he said.
The company also stands to benefit from "increasing distress among upstart EV companies and traditional automakers pulling back somewhat on their prior EV growth plans," he added.© 2024 AFP
4 Comments
Login to comment
TaiwanIsNotChina
Congratulations on engineering the equivalent of a matchbox car, China.
sakurasuki
All US can do now just keep frightening consumer that China made cars are not safe and have potential data leak, instead just making good competitive products.
Jay
Great. Now do yourself a favor and don't buy a BYD, a Tesla, or any electric vehicle. Two simple reasons.
One, it's just a matter of time before governments force automakers to install kill switches that authorities can access and use to shut down any newer vehicle.
From that point on, the term “impaired driving” won't be defined by legislation, it would be open to interpretation by regulators such as, say, the Department of Transportation or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or equivalent. Do you want government regulators helping to write algorithms which might force your car to stop because you happen to swerve off the road to avoid hitting a stray dog or a flock of baby ducks? Or, perhaps more frighteningly, on your way to join a protest for a particular cause that your government believes you have no right to attend?
Jay
Second, it's the next step before fully-automated driving. The sooner cars become self driving, the sooner people lose the ability to drive. What happens if people lose the ability to drive? They become powerless. The powers that be control us, and if we don’t like it - tough cookies. WHAT? Are you gonna walk to another city? How will you flee control and dominance if your means of transportation is controlled by others?