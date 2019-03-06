Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People use their smartphones on the street in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato/File
business

Cabinet approves bill to lower mobile phone fees in Japan

2 Comments
TOKYO

The cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday approved a proposed legal revision to lower fees for mobile phone services amid criticism that Japanese carriers charge too much compared to other countries.

The proposed bill to revise the telecommunications business law would ban carriers from offering plans that cover both the price of the phone itself and connection fees. Japanese carriers currently place high fees on data usage in exchange for subsidizing device purchases, a model many users say is needlessly complicated.

Instead, the companies will need to charge separately for data and devices. By adding the requirement, it will become easier for users to compare services, leading to increased competition and lower prices, communications minister Masatoshi Ishida told a press conference following a cabinet meeting.

Two of the country's three major carriers, SoftBank Corp and KDDI Corp, which operates the "au" mobile phone service, say they already comply with the new rules, while NTT Docomo Inc has said it plans to do so this spring.

More than 60 percent of the Japanese population own smartphones, and the number jumps to 84 percent when including tablets and other devices.

The nation's households spent an average of 100,250 yen on mobile fees in 2017, about 3 percent of their overall expenditures, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

From a global perspective, Japan's mobile fees are relatively high. It costs about 7,000 yen a month to use 20 gigabytes in Tokyo, the most among comparable cities including New York, London and Seoul, the ministry's latest statistics show.

The issue came into the spotlight back in August when the government's top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, made a rare remark on individual companies last summer, saying the three major carriers could reduce their fees by around 40 percent.

A panel of the communications ministry later began discussing a possible legal revision, and in January recommended making changes to the law governing the telecommunications industry.

The proposed revision will put the three companies, which together control nearly 90 percent of the domestic mobile phone market, in direct competition with smaller rivals such as Rakuten Inc, which have gained popularity in recent years for their cheaper, no-frills services.

The changes, which Abe's government hopes to pass during the current Diet session through June, would also ensure that carriers cannot stop users from opting out in the middle of contracts, which often span two or four years.

Other additions include a registration requirement for retailers that would give the government greater oversight, and new penalties for companies that use misleading sales tactics to attract users.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Good news.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

About damn time! And sad that it took the government to get involved before it happened!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Japan’s Girls’ Day Celebration

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

What's Happening

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For March 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Shrines & Temples

The Mummy at Churen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Culture

5 Movies Based on Japanese Anime and Video Games Coming in 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Live

Two Years On, ‘Premium Friday’ is Still a Laughing Stock

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Urahara: The Best Of Harajuku’s Hidden Backstreets

Savvy Tokyo