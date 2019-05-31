Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: CALBEE
business

Calbee to extend potato chips best-before use date by 2 months

TOKYO

Japanese snack company Calbee Inc has announced that it will extend the best-before use date on products by two months as a proactive initiative in reducing food loss.

The company said that approximately 100 types of Calbee bagged potato chips manufactured from October would have their shelf life extended from four months to six months, Fuji Tv reported. However, starting in June, potato chips packed in cylinder containers will have the best-before date extended from 12 months to 13 months. 

Calbee has accredited its products’ prolonged shelf life to improvements in the manufacturing process and the cooking oil used in frying potato chips.

