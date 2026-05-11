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Calbee to sell potato chips in monochrome packaging due to naphtha shortage

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TOKYO

Japan's leading potato chip maker Calbee Inc will start selling some of its potato chip products in black-and-white packaging due to a tighter supply of oil-derived naphtha stemming from the Middle East conflict, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

Naphtha is commonly used as a printing ink solvent. The company has already notified retailers of the change, other sources in the retail industry said.

The bicolor packaging will be used for its main products, including Potato Chips Lightly Salted and Consomme Punch, to be shipped from late May, the sources said.

According to a survey released in late April by an association representing industries and consumer groups, more than 70 percent of some 100 companies that responded said they will likely raise prices if naphtha supply concerns persist.

© KYODO

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Less color, it will be less catchy on the shelves, back to monochrome.

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