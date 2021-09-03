California law seeks 'gender neutral' toy aisles

Gender neutral toy aisles could become compulsory in California department stores, under rules being considered in the state's legislature.
The bill will not ban separate areas aimed at girls and boys, but will mandate there must also be a place where dolls and toy soldiers sit side-by-side without being recommended for a particular gender.
The regulations would also apply to pacifiers and feeding equipment, according to California assembly member Evan Low, who drafted the bill.
"We need to stop stigmatizing kids and putting them in a box by dictating what they should like based on outdated gender stereotypes," Low told AFP.
Low said he was inspired to frame the legislation by the daughter of a woman who worked in his office.
"Britten asked her mom while shopping why certain things in a store were 'off limits' to her because she was a girl, but would be fine if she was a boy."
Supporters of the bill, which would only apply to department stores that employ more than 500 people throughout the state, say it would also help to address an unjustified price differential.
They note that products marketed to girls are often more expensive than those aimed at boys, even if the items themselves are identical.
Opponents say the government has no business telling stores how they should display their goods, and overwhelmed parents find it easier to choose if items are clearly labelled.
The bill is expected to pass its final reading in the state's lower house, before landing on the desk of Governor Gavin Newsom.
If enacted, the law will impose fines of $250 to $500 on stores that do not comply, starting in January 2024.
Sensitivity to gender issues has grown in recent years across the west, and particularly in the United States, where gender neutral toilets are a common sight in liberal states like California.
But it has provoked a backlash from conservatives, who insist gender is rooted in biology, and accuse governments and some companies of pandering to a fad.
Many businesses, however, have pressed ahead with changes to long-standing line-ups.
This year, toy-maker Hasbro announced the Mr Potato Head brand would be getting a makeover "to promote gender equality and inclusion," and would be known simply as "Potato Head."
Department store Target, with almost two thousand branches across the country, announced in 2015 that it would establish gender-neutral areas in some dedicated spaces for children and the home.© 2021 AFP
AG
Girls and boys are different.
I am pro choice, but we must recognise and embrace our changes.
After all that’s what makes this world such special, diverse and beautiful place.
Don’t let extreme perspectives and the “equality” utopia blind you from reality.
Embrace it instead and enjoy it.
Extremes were never good, and we now live in an increasingly, and dangerously bipolarised world.
Pacific Saury
California leading the way in insanity.
Mark
If a store wants to make a gender neutral toy aisle, good for them. But trying to enforce them by law is just intrusive.
They’re just toys. They don’t limit your freedom unless you let them. This is how you know when people are too obsessed with woke culture.
timeon
I also find it very offensive that condoms and tampons are in different aisles, they should make a law asap. Not to talk anout that nonsense with clothes and shoes being gender segregated, the horror
Weasel
So this reads like it is an issue with parenting, not how a store may choose to sell, promote, or price their products. It shouldn't take a village to raise a child, it takes a responsible parent to own the job. The problem is with a parent not wanting to own the task of being responsible, and pawning-off their responsibility off on everyone else.
isoducky
Ok, enact the law. Watch retailers start to charge a higher stocking fee citing “premier and priority” placement for these items, resulting in higher priced products versus their “gendered” counterparts. This will pave the way for neo-gender activists to push a “pink tax” like complaint as these toys may come with less features and higher prices to make up the margins of arguably a niche market…..
Or don’t, enact a policy that incentivizes companies to produce more gender diverse products and retailers to carry such items. Allow the stores to cary the items in what ever configuration works for them.
Desert Tortoise
The price difference between boys and girls children's products is ridiculous and very much should be illegal. The same product just different colors if that and they cost different prices. These companies are crooked. They play these marketing games angling for every extra cent then can squeeze out of you. I hate having to shop and give my money to these crooks. Nothing but dishonest scum in their corporate offices but we are all stuck having to patronize them or make everything on our own (but even then you have to buy the raw materials from crooks out to take every cent from you they can). There are times when I almost think stealing from them isn't immoral at all. They sure as h3ll aren't shy about stealing from us!
Speed
"Some laws were made to be broken." - Abraham Yoda
Desert Tortoise
Ah, a little secret few understand. The big chain stores rent shelf space to product makers who are responsible for stocking the shelves in these stores. This is especially true in grocery stores. On may isles it is employees of the companies who make the products who stock those shelves. The store rents them out to the highest bidder, which in turn makes it very hard to impossible for up and coming new companies to outbid the major manufacturers for shelf space. This is one of the ways major producers in connivance with retailers restrict competition and maintain their oligopolies. All of this should be illegal but instead is normal practice. If you wonder why prices are high, this is part of the reason.
cleo
So who told the kid certain things in the store were off limits to her? I can’t imagine the store had a policy of ‘no girls allowed in this section, no boys allowed in that section’. The shop just wants to sell stuff, and that works best if things are easy for the customer to find: dolls in the ‘play house’ section, toy soldiers in the ‘play war’ section, apples in the fruit section.
The onus is surely on parents, not the shops.
No one ever told my kids any bit of the toy section was off limits to them. When he was little, my son loved playing house, my daughter was a total tomboy who nevertheless loved everything pink and frilly. They both grew up into fine adults.
Just let the kids get on with it, let them play with whatever they want so long as it isn’t dangerous. They’ll be fine without legislation telling them what they can and can’t enjoy.
For a country that at every opportunity shouts from the rooftops about its freedoms, there certainly does seem to be a love of in-your-face, we-know-better-than-you legislation curbing freedoms…
Gaijinjland
Anyone ever seen the Barbie dolls from the 60's? They were all anatomically correct when you took off the clothes if you get what I mean. I hate where the world is going. Gender neutral???
bakakuma
When logic and common sense are thrown out the window. You get AMERICA!!!!!
Desert Tortoise
That sounds so easy but big toy makers market to the sexes differently. They see different demand curves for boys and girls toys and set prices based on what they think parents will pay, which in turn is affected by how much their kids will nag them for a given toy and that is often driven by the ads the kids are bombarded with on various forms of social media and TV that kids are well known to watch. People in these companies are paid a lot of money to study what they think kids want their parents to buy, advertise to the kids and then price based on what they think the demand will be. It is all designed to get parents to part with their money and the more money they part with the better. Half the time the kid stops playing with the toy soon after you buy it (been there done that too many times, we took the kids skateboard to punish him and hid it, it's been a year and he has never even asked where it is or if he could have it back !). The toy company made their money and that is all they care about. They create a demand for their toys through marketing.
Desert Tortoise
People are too often chumps in the market place and this allows big companies to skin you every single time you go to the grocery store, the toy store, the gas station, etc. But if any level of government figures out the games these companies play and tries to stop them from skinning their constituents, these very same people cry their freedoms are being taken away. Wake up to the ways these companies manipulate price and quantity to maximize their income at your expense. We do not have competitive markets in most major consumer markets and the higher prices these oligopolies and monopolies extract above what they could charge if the markets were truly competitive represents a massive wealth transfer from consumers to producers.
ebisen
"first world problemming" much? Wake up and smell the coffee. They solved all their other problems, social and race injustice and THIS ONE become their highest priority? Not looking forward to the ruined generation they're producing over there.
snowymountainhell
Most businesses ARE “pro-choice”: The consumer chooses to shop there, or not. -
Most aisles ARE “pro-choice”: Parents choose to look there, or not.
snowymountainhell
Evan Low was ‘promising’ for work he’s done for both AsianAmericans and Silicon Valley based businesses. But with all the small businesses that were devastated by the pandemic & Cali-govt reactions, THIS is the best HE can do for Californians ??
So much for his media predictions of “Presidential” aspirations in 2024.
Garthgoyle
I was not aware the toys sections had access control. Must be a new thing, I guess.
cleo
You have the freedom not to be a chump.
No one is forced to buy anything. If you don’t want to buy your kid a particular toy, for whatever reason, Just Say No.
And mean it.
snowymountainhell
What’s next? Take down ALL the directional signage that designate different departments: “Women’s, Men’s, Girl’s, Boy’s, Toys, Tools, Hardware” ?? -
Sven Asai
I can’t understand that discussion. When I remember my childhood, we just played with all toys that were available, and everyone , boys and girls, was equally capable to play with toy soldiers, puppets, cars, model kitchens, cowboys, Indians, peeing dolls or tanks and robot cars. Likes and not-so-likes were of course a bit gender distributed , but everyone also played with all other toys. The differences were all made at home, by the parents, promoting their will and choice or degree of freedom. But not at kindergartens, pre- and elementary schools and their after school activities. That means, even if for example provided only with male play friends and toy soldiers everyone could play then with girls and puppets at school if he wanted. And vice versa, a girl only equipped with puppets could play with guns and boys after school. Personally, I am very sure, that this only an adult’s discussion and the children know and find a way one day to the toys they really like and want most.
Happy Day
Why? There are no boy or girl aisles.
snowymountainhell
Anyone here offended or feel excluded by these labels?: “Women’s, Men’s, Girl’s, Boy’s, Cosmetics, Toys, Guns, Knives, Ammo, Kitchenwares, Cutlery, Tools, Toiletries, Toilet Paper, Hardware”?
What’s next? Take down ALL of these convenient, directional signage that designate different departments, entrances, exits, firecapes as not to offend certain sensibilities”?
If legislation like this continues dictating how businesses merchandise their products, where will it stop?
snowymountainhell
Not the only issue @Gaijinjland 9:30a, of inclusion & representation. In last month’s ‘news’ of missteps with Barbie, Mattel apologized for Olympic Barbie “not looking Asian enough”.
From the article: