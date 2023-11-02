Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Call for foreign entrepreneurs: Promote your business at GaijinPot Expo 2023

0 Comments
TOKYO

Following the success of the GaijinPot Expo 2022, GPlusMedia announces the much-anticipated return of GaijinPot Expo in 2023. This year's event will take place at the Akiba Square in Akihabara on December 2. With an estimated 35 participating companies, we invite foreign entrepreneurs and business owners to promote their enterprises for free and connect with the English-speaking community living in Japan.

GaijinPot, founded in 1999, has remained committed to supporting the English-speaking foreign community living in Japan. For over two decades, GaijinPot has served as a platform where foreigners could not only discover resources but also come together to share experiences and extend a helping hand to one another.

Expo23_2400.jpg

Bringing the spirit of GaijinPot to life, GaijinPot Expo 2023 will be divided into three main areas: Job Fair, Expo and Screen Space Areas. The main objective is to provide support to foreigners in Japan across all aspects of their lives. Whether they are seeking employment opportunities, housing, educational opportunities, or even just a friendly community, the GaijinPot Expo has something to offer for everyone.

This year, we extend a special invitation to all foreign entrepreneurs who operate a business within Japan. This is your chance to participate in the GaijinPot Expo 2023 and promote your business for free. Connect with a diverse audience of at least 700 foreigners currently living in Japan, and make your mark on this event created by and for foreigners.

For detailed information on how to register your business and participate in this event, please visit https://events.gaijinpot.com/call-for-foreign-entrepreneurs-promote-your-business-at-gaijinpot-expo-2023

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Toyota City in Autumn: 5 Must-See Attractions

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Tattoo-Friendly Onsens In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sofukuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What to Prepare For a Japanese Student Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Japanese Foods Not From Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Okage Yokocho

GaijinPot Travel

How To Find Good Real Estate Agents in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books To Read This Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Karatsu Kunchi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 30 – Nov. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Finding & Ending Relationships”

Savvy Tokyo