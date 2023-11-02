Following the success of the GaijinPot Expo 2022, GPlusMedia announces the much-anticipated return of GaijinPot Expo in 2023. This year's event will take place at the Akiba Square in Akihabara on December 2. With an estimated 35 participating companies, we invite foreign entrepreneurs and business owners to promote their enterprises for free and connect with the English-speaking community living in Japan.

GaijinPot, founded in 1999, has remained committed to supporting the English-speaking foreign community living in Japan. For over two decades, GaijinPot has served as a platform where foreigners could not only discover resources but also come together to share experiences and extend a helping hand to one another.

Bringing the spirit of GaijinPot to life, GaijinPot Expo 2023 will be divided into three main areas: Job Fair, Expo and Screen Space Areas. The main objective is to provide support to foreigners in Japan across all aspects of their lives. Whether they are seeking employment opportunities, housing, educational opportunities, or even just a friendly community, the GaijinPot Expo has something to offer for everyone.

This year, we extend a special invitation to all foreign entrepreneurs who operate a business within Japan. This is your chance to participate in the GaijinPot Expo 2023 and promote your business for free. Connect with a diverse audience of at least 700 foreigners currently living in Japan, and make your mark on this event created by and for foreigners.

For detailed information on how to register your business and participate in this event, please visit https://events.gaijinpot.com/call-for-foreign-entrepreneurs-promote-your-business-at-gaijinpot-expo-2023

© Japan Today