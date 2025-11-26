 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Campbell's Lawsuit
FILE - Cans of Campbell's soup are seen in Washington on Jan. 8, 2014. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
business

Campbell's fires executive who was recorded saying company's products are for 'poor people'

0 Comments
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
CHICAGO

The Campbell’s Co said Wednesday it has fired an executive who was recorded making racist comments and mocking the company’s products and customers.

Martin Bally, a vice president in Campbell’s information security department, was named in a lawsuit filed last week by Robert Garza, a former Campbell’s employee who said he was fired Jan. 30 after he reported Bally’s comments to a supervisor.

The lawsuit was filed in Michigan, where both Garza and Bally live. Campbell's is based in Camden, New Jersey.

In the lawsuit, Garza claimed he met with Bally in November 2024 to discuss his salary. During the meeting, which Garza allegedly recorded, Bally described Campbell’s as “highly process(ed) food” and said it was for “poor people.”

Garza claimed in the lawsuit that Bally made racist remarks about Indian workers, whom he called “idiots.” Garza said Bally also told him that he often went to work high after consuming marijuana edibles.

Campbell’s said Wednesday it first learned of Garza’s lawsuit last week. After listening to portions of the recording, Campbell’s said it believed the voice was Bally's. Bally was fired Tuesday.

“The comments were vulgar, offensive and false, and we apologize for the hurt they have caused,” the company said in a statement. “This behavior does not reflect our values and the culture of our company, and we will not tolerate that kind of language under any circumstances.”

Garza’s attorney didn’t respond when The Associated Press asked for a copy of the audio recording.

But according to Local 4 news in Detroit, which interviewed Garza and played a portion of the recording on air, Bally said Campbell’s products were unhealthy during his expletive-filled rant.

“Bioengineered meat. I don’t want to eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3D printer,” Bally said.

Campbell’s defended its chicken Wednesday, saying it comes from long-trusted U.S. suppliers, is raised without antibiotics and meets high quality standards.

“The comments heard on the recording about our food are not only inaccurate, they are patently absurd,” Campbell’s said.

Garza is seeking monetary damages from Campbell's, Bally and from his former manager, J.D. Aupperle. Garza said he told Aupperle about the conversation with Bally shortly before he was fired.

Campbell's said Wednesday that Aupperle remains employed by the company.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Epidurals in Japan: The Growing Support For Pain Relief During Labour

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Toyama

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Wants My Passwords For Everything’

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for December 2025

GaijinPot Blog

5 Popular Souvenirs in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Your Guide To Christmas Tree Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Events for December 2025

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Food

B-Kyu Gurume: The Best Of Cheap Japanese Comfort Food

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Kumano Sanzan: The Land of the Gods

GaijinPot Blog