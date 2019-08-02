Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The deal will also see New York-based KKR take over Campbell's manufacturing plants in Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
business

Campbell Soup sells Australian biscuit maker Arnott's

0 Comments
By JUSTIN SULLIVAN
SYDNEY

Campbell Soup Company announced the sale of its famed Australian biscuit brand Arnott's on Friday to investment firm KKR for $2.2 billion.

The 150-year-old biscuit-maker, whose portfolio includes the Tim Tam, Shapes and Tiny Teddy brands, has long been a household favourite in Australia.

It was acquired by Campbell's international division in 1997.

Campbell's chief executive Mark Clouse said the company had considered "many" options during the sale, which also includes other snacks and ready meals sold in Australia, New Zealand and parts of Asia.

"Our approach has resulted in agreements that we believe generate the greatest value from our international assets," he said in a statement.

The deal will also see New York-based KKR take over Campbell's manufacturing plants in Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia.

"Campbell International represents a unique portfolio of iconic brands that are known and loved by consumers in Australia and across the world," KKR member David Lang said in a statement.

"We are privileged and excited to have the opportunity to invest in and grow Arnott's as an independent business in Australia, in addition to further developing Campbell's trusted brands across the broader Asian market."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Netflix Japan: 10 Series to Binge in 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 31, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

What do Japanese Apartment Layout Terms Mean?

GaijinPot Blog

#MeToo

Interviewing #KuToo Founder Yumi Ishikawa

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

50 Best Beauty Salons in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Iyaiya Sanbai: A Contemporary Izakaya with Traditional Roots

Savvy Tokyo