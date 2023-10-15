Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Canadian autoworkers ratify new contract with General Motors, leaving only Stellantis without deal

1 Comment
TORONTO

Canadian autoworkers have voted to ratify a three-year contract agreement with General Motors.

Members of Unifor, the union representing about 4,300 Canadian workers at three Ontario GM facilities, voted 80.5% in favor of the deal, the union said Sunday in a statement.

The vote followed the pattern of an agreement reached earlier with Ford, and it leaves only Jeep maker Stellantis without a contract. Talks have yet to start with Stellantis, which has the largest Canadian manufacturing footprint of Detroit's three automakers.

The GM agreement came after a brief strike last week by the workers at GM factories in Oshawa and St. Catharines, Ontario, and a parts warehouse in Woodstock, Ontario.

GM says in a statement that the deal recognizes worker contributions while positioning the company to be competitive in the future.

Unifor said that the deal includes pay raises of nearly 20% for production workers and 25% for skilled trades. Workers would get 10% in general pay raises in the first year, with 2% in the second and 3% in the third. The company also agreed to restore cost-of-living pay raises starting in December of 2024. Temporary workers would get pay raises, and those with at least one year of service would get permanent jobs.

Workers who get defined-contribution retirement plans will move to a new defined-benefits pension on Jan. 1, 2025.

Unifor is Canada’s largest in the private sector union, with 315,000 workers in many industries.

In the United States, strikes continue by the United Auto Workers union with nearly 34,000 workers off their jobs at all three Detroit companies.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

pay raises of nearly 20% for production workers and 25% for skilled trades

Their counterparts in Japan must be drooling with envy. If Japan's workers were as strong and determined, the economy would have recovered ages ago.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Oura Church

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands and Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Clothes Thrifting in Japan: How To Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

CrossFit Business Owner Violet Pacileo

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Health

A Guide to Halal Food in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Suizenji Jojuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

How To Exchange Business Cards in Japan – Meishi Koukan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Hair Care Products for Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 9 – 15

Savvy Tokyo

How to Practice Music in Japanese Apartments or Find Studio Spaces

GaijinPot Blog