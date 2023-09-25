Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ford-Canada Labor Pact
A Canadian flag flutters in the wind near a Ford logo on the automaker's headquarters, Oct. 26, 2009 in Dearborn, Mich. Canadian autoworkers ratified a new labor agreement with Ford Motor Co. on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 averting a threatened strike and potentially setting a precedent that could play out in the United Auto Workers strike at automaker facilities in the U.S. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
business

Canadian autoworkers ratify new labor agreement with Ford

0 Comments
OTTAWA

Canadian autoworkers ratified a new labor agreement with Ford Motor Co on Sunday, averting a threatened strike and potentially setting a precedent that could play out in the United Auto Workers' strike at automaker facilities in the U.S.

The new agreement raises base hourly pay for production workers by almost 20% over three years, and by more than 25% for trade workers, the Canadian autoworker union Unifor said. It also gives permanent workers a $10,000 bonus and adds a cost-of-living adjustment, a mechanism that adjusts wages in line with inflation.

Ford described the pact as a 15% wage increase over the three year life of the agreement. But, according to the union, that figure doesn't include compounding of each annual increase or the initial cost-of-living increase, both of which should increase workers' actual pay.

Ford did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

It's been one week since the United Auto Workers launched historic work stoppages against major car makers. The UAW’s targeted strikes against General Motors, Stellantis and Ford began after the union’s contract with the companies expired at midnight on Sept. 14. At the time, 13,000 workers walked out of three assembly plants.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Best Breakfast in Tokyo from Cheap to Fancy

GaijinPot Blog

Arita Ceramics Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park

GaijinPot Travel

Ureshino Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Cautionary Kappa Folktales and Modern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Mobal is Your Lifeline for SIM Cards in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 18–24

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where To Find Art Supplies In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo