Car transport ship's Japanese owner to investigate Dutch fire

Japanese ship leasing company Shoei Kisen Kaisha, owner of the car carrier Fremantle Highway that caught fire off the Dutch coast last week, said on Friday it will investigate the cause of the incident in cooperation with relevant parties.
The blaze broke out on July 26 as the Panama-registered ship was travelling from Germany to Egypt with more than 3,000 vehicles on board, killing one crew member and injuring seven others who jumped overboard to escape the flames.
Local officials said the carrier arrived at the northern Dutch port of Eemshaven for salvage on Thursday.
An investigation has been launched by the Panama Maritime Authority, and the Netherlands was expected to assist the inquiry, a Dutch Safety Board spokesman said.
Shoei said in a statement that all 22 people who were hospitalised due to the incident, including the captain, had been discharged from the hospital by Thursday.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, or "K" Line, the Japanese shipping company that had chartered the Fremantle Highway, also said on Friday that the vessel's owner would investigate the extent of damage and cause of the accident in cooperation with the authorities.
"K" Line previously said there were 3,783 vehicles on board the ship, including 498 battery electric vehicles.
An emergency responder was heard in a recording released by Dutch broadcaster RTL as saying "the fire started in the battery of an electric car." Authorities have not confirmed whether that is the case, however.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
3 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
Will we see another Japan execs bowing on the front of public and media?
Asiaman7
Shipping EVs has become a growing problem.
—
One hazard in lithium-ion batteries is "thermal runaway," a rapid and unstoppable increase in temperature that leads to fires in EVs that are hard to extinguish and can spontaneously reignite.
Fire extinguishing systems on the massive ships that haul cars weren't designed for those hotter fires, and shipping companies and regulators are scrambling to catch up, said Douglas Dillon, executive director of the Tri-state Maritime Safety Association that covers Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Exacerbating the risks is the business model used by the companies that includes tightly packed ships. Auto carriers like the burning ship are known as RoRos, which stands for roll-on/roll-off - the way cars are loaded and unloaded.
RoRos are like floating parking garages and can have a dozen or more decks carrying thousands of vehicles, industry officials said. Unlike parking lots, however, cars are parked bumper-to-bumper with as little as a foot or two of space overhead.
Firemen typically put out EV battery fires on roadsides by clearing the area around the burning vehicle and flooding the underside with water, something difficult to do on a RoRo, Dillon said.
"There's no way for a firefighter in protective gear to get to the location of a fire" on a ship, he said, adding the cramped conditions increase the danger getting trapped.
—
— From “Focus: Ocean shippers playing catch up to electric vehicle fire risk,” https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/ocean-shippers-playing-catch-up-electric-vehicle-fire-risk-2023-07-27/
wallace
EVs are causing fires.
TaiwanIsNotChina
But they are not causing carbon emissions assuming the grid is clean enough, which is what is most important.