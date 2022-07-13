cargo.one launches in Japan, allowing companies to book air cargo digitally

Japanese freight forwarders can search, compare, book and track air cargo capacity using cargo.one. Wednesday's launch is the latest step in the expansion in Asia Pacific of the leading marketplace for digital air cargo bookings. Japanese users are offered capacity from ANA Cargo, Lufthansa Cargo and Finnair Cargo, with many more airlines to be added in the coming weeks. cargo.one is the solution of choice for thousands of forwarders worldwide, and has earned an industry-leading NPS score(1). cargo.one is available in Japanese language and is free of charge for freight forwarders of all sizes. To learn more and start booking, forwarders can sign up at www.cargo.one/jp.

Japanese industries are in the process of extensive digital transformation (DX) efforts, with the aim to improve business processes and customer experiences using technology. Among others, the freight forwarding industry has much to gain from reimagining operations for the digital age - for example by using digital booking to replace slow, asynchronous communication, and increasing productivity with saved time and better access to supply.

cargo.one is a strong example of a free technology with valuable DX benefits - forwarders can typically cut the amount of time needed for planning and booking air cargo shipments by 50% using the platform. Within a few clicks, users gain full real-time visibility of all relevant airlines, routes and rates, and instantly bookable offers and confirmation, all completed in less than one minute. Teams’ agility is enhanced by cargo.one’s valuable booking management and collaboration functionality, combined with its outstanding customer support.

Moritz Claussen, Founder & Co-CEO of cargo.one, comments, “Together with many of the most important air cargo airlines, we now offer every Japanese freight forwarder the chance to modernize operations with easy and efficient bookings online. Japanese customers can expect cargo.one to help them rapidly raise performance, strengthen competitiveness and enhance their digital customer experiences”.

Since 2020, ANA Cargo has enjoyed much success selling its freight capacity to forwarders on cargo.one. Ken Wakiya, EVP Global Cargo Marketing & Sales at ANA Cargo, comments, “We are excited to launch our digital booking channel in our home market with cargo.one, and continue improving the experience of our valued customers through Digital Transformation. Our partnership is a clear example of how DX can improve processes in air cargo, and accelerating it is ANA Cargo’s top priority in the short and the mid-long term. Leveraging the experience gained from Europe and North America, our team has received the first cargo.one bookings from Japanese forwarders, for which the process has been efficient and seamless. As partners, we share high expectations for end to end customer service and, as a leading airline group in the country, we are happy that our Japanese customers now have one more option to book.”

As one of cargo.one’s earliest partners, Finnair Cargo has leveraged cargo.one’s customer-centric approach to win impressive sales from bookers across all cargo.one’s markets. Fredrik Wildtgrube, Senior Vice President at Finnair Cargo, adds, “Digital bookings on cargo.one have been extremely popular with Finnair Cargo customers in Europe and North America. We are delighted to now offer our Japanese customers the same fully digital, first-class booking experience. Making our capacity available on cargo.one helps Finnair Cargo to increase customer value from digital and enables freight forwarders to remain agile and competitive.”

The launch further signals cargo.one’s strong commitment to the Asia Pacific region, following exclusive partnerships with ANA Cargo, Singapore Airlines Cargo and MASKargo, as well as Nippon Cargo Airlines. To strengthen its collaborations with Japanese freight forwarders, cargo.one recently opened a Tokyo office and appointed Yoichi Mizuno as Country Manager, Japan. He holds over 20 years B2B experience in the region and offers valuable experience of digitalizing a range of business processes. As a result, cargo.one is positioned strongly to deliver the maximum range of digitalization benefits to both its Japanese customers and partners.

About cargo.one

Founded in 2017, cargo.one (Cargo One GmbH) is a platform for booking and marketing air freight capacity. Used in 3000+ freight forwarding branches, cargo.one focuses on offering instantly bookable quotes across dozens of airlines, and was the first booking platform of its kind. Accredited freight forwarders can search, compare and book in real-time and receive an immediate booking confirmation. Operating as a virtual-first company, the cargo.one team combines international business experience, expertise in B2B technology transformations, and air cargo market knowledge.

cargo.one has partnered with dozens of global airlines such as Lufthansa, IAG Cargo, Singapore Airlines Cargo, Air Canada, LATAM, TAP Air Portugal, Finnair, Etihad and All Nippon Airways while serving a fast-growing user base of thousands of freight forwarding companies, including leading players such as Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Agility Logistics, DACHSER and Flexport. The company won the award for ‘Information Technology for the air cargo industry’ in World Air Cargo Awards 2022 and 2021, the 'Innovative Logistics Solutions in Air Cargo' Award 2022, at the STATTimes International Awards for Excellence in Air Cargo, and an Air Cargo News award in 2020.

© Japan Today