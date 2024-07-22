 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Central Tokyo condo price down 16% in Jan-June

2 Comments
TOKYO

The average price of a new condominium in Tokyo's 23 central wards in the first half of 2024 dropped 16.3 percent from a year earlier to 108.6 million yen after hitting a record high the previous year, but property prices remain at a high level, a research institute said Monday.

Affected by the decline in central Tokyo, the average for the wider metropolitan area covering the whole of the capital and surrounding prefectures also fell 13.5 percent to 76.8 million yen, the first decrease in three years, the Real Estate Economic Institute said.

The average unit price for the 23 wards slid from the record 129.6 million yen marked in the same period last year but exceeded 100 million yen for the second straight year.

With high-value property sales scheduled in some of the wards, the institute expects the average price to rise in the future.

The prices for the rest of Tokyo as well as the three surrounding prefectures -- Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba -- climbed, respectively, with Chiba marking a 22.3 percent increase to a record 58.3 million yen.

The number of new condominiums listed for sale in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures tumbled 13.7 percent to 9,066 units, falling below 10,000 for the first time in four years for the January-June period. Those in Tokyo's 23 wards declined 32.3 percent to 3,319 units.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Finally post pandemic property bubble slightly decline now.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Hmmm, I haven't seen, anywhere, where property value is measured using 'average'. How does this work?

Mean, median for specific category is more useful?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Discover the Best Rivers, Falls and Swimming Holes Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Akita is The Perfect Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Remove Your Middle Name and Register a Legal Alias in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Haikara-Go Historical Tram

GaijinPot Travel

Bihoro Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Vegan Products Available In Japanese Supermarkets

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo

Half Moon Lake

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo