An aerial view of Tokyo's Minato Ward Image: AP file
business

Central Tokyo condo price in October tops ¥153 mil; 2nd highest on record

0 Comments
TOKYO

The average price of a new condominium in central Tokyo in October rose 18.3 percent year-on-year to 153.13 million yen, the second-highest level on record, a research institute said Thursday.

Boosted by strong sales of ultra-luxury properties in central Tokyo amid rising land prices, the average for the greater metropolitan area covering the capital and its three surrounding prefectures also climbed 7.1 percent to 98.95 million yen, according to the Real Estate Economic Institute.

The number of new condos listed for sale in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures fell 28.2 percent to 1,316 units, the first decline since June.

In western Tokyo, outside the capital's 23 wards, the average price for new condominiums rose 3.0 percent to 66.37 million yen. In neighboring Saitama Prefecture, it increased 6.9 percent to 61.56 million yen.

Meanwhile, the price fell 5.6 percent to 64.01 million yen in Kanagawa Prefecture and 16.5 percent to 48.78 million yen in Chiba Prefecture.

