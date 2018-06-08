Chemical firm Ube Industries says data rigging possibly began in 1970s

Japanese chemical product maker Ube Industries Ltd said Thursday that an internal probe found it has possibly been conducting improper quality checks since the 1970s.

To take responsibility, President Yuzuru Yamamoto will return his entire salary for the month of June while five other board members and executives, including Chairman Michio Takeshita, will take 30 to 60 percent pay cuts for the month, Ube Industries said.

The company "had not prioritized ensuring quality as much as manufacturing," said the report from the investigation team. External lawyers were involved in the probe launched in February.

In an effort to avoid a similar issue recurring, the chemical product maker will set up a committee led by the president to monitor quality control and also introduce a system to allow whistleblowers to report misconduct.

The probe found that the lax quality inspections affected 24 products at its six group companies and they have been shipped to 113 companies.

Previously, the company said the misconduct concerned some polyethylene products at a plant in Chiba Prefecture and a case in which the origin of raw concrete found at a subsidiary was fabricated.

Ube Industries joins a list of Japanese manufacturers that have recently had data rigging scandals revealed. Among them, Nissan Motor Co, Subaru Corp, Kobe Steel Ltd inflicted significant damage to the reputation of the country's manufacturing sector.

A report from the investigation said the misconduct occurred at the Ube Industries group over a long period, blaming its corporate culture that excessively emphasized hitting delivery deadlines, while pointing out that labor shortages also exacerbated the problems.

