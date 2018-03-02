China's cosmetics influencer draws 4 mil online viewers of Tokyo show

Candy Lian, a Chinese influencer over cosmetics brands, has drawn more than four million viewers through her first live online performance in Tokyo's posh shopping district of Ginza, introducing various products from cosmetics to traditional Japanese tableware.

Her latest event "Walk into Japan" was part of a marketing campaign by Matsuya Ginza, a department store run by Matsuya Co, which has benefited from many Chinese shoppers along with the growing number of foreign travelers to Japan.

As Lian walked around the store introducing things such as French cosmetics and tin-made tableware costing up to tens of thousands of yen, viewers in China posted an avalanche of questions and comments as they enjoyed the shopping experience in virtual reality.

Following this interactive event in December, Matsuya saw a 20-fold jump in the number of new registrations on its online shopping site for Chinese customers compared with normal weekend levels, according to Azoya International, a Hong Kong-based cross border e-commerce solution provider and the organizer of the event.

The event was seen by 400,000 viewers at its peak time through a live video platform under Weibo, according to Azoya.

"We recognized how big the influencer's impact is as the live video was viewed millions of times," said Yujiro Ono, a Matsuya official for customer relationship strategy.

Compared with Chinese people in their 40s and 50s, the sense of value among younger Chinese is "getting very close to those of Japanese and South Koreans," the 31-year-old key opinion leader in China said in an interview with NNA. "It is unbelievable that even elderly people with fashionable attire enjoy shopping and chatting over afternoon tea in Ginza."

Lian, whose real name is Wang Lan Nuo, boasts nearly two million followers through Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo and WeChat. Older generations in their 40s and up in her country had devoted themselves to raising children and grandchildren, she said.

But now "people in their 20s and 30s like us enjoy their lives and have interest in new things thanks to the internet that lets us absorb information as similarly as Japanese youngsters," the Chinese beauty blogger said.

Lian initially run an online cosmetic shop to sell overseas products to local consumers, posting her user experiences on her site to share with shoppers. Her attempt has resulted in boosting her followers, most of them in their 20s and 30s with women accounting for about 80 percent.

Her followers are "seeking to know makeup technique, especially the latest lipsticks," she said. "That brings the largest access to my site."

Lian can try out cosmetics products of Japanese and South Korean brands before they are officially released as she has partnership contracts with those brands as part of their marketing activities.

"Now younger generations in China value the quality of life," she said. "They pay attention to such stories as history and culture behind brands. China is no longer such a closed nation in old times."

© KYODO