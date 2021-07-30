China cracks down on its biggest companies

With market-trembling new rules and investigations, Beijing's crackdown on its most prominent companies has seeped into nearly every aspect of modern life, wiping billions of dollars from Chinese and Hong Kong-listed stocks and bamboozling investment sages.
From after-school tutoring to music streaming apps, and shopping to bike-sharing, stellar firms have been hit as Beijing tightens the leash on corporations, citing national security and antitrust concerns.
Whether motivated by the control reflexes of the Communist Party or to avoid market contortions hurting the pockets and safety of the Chinese public, few expect this to be the end of the crackdown.
Here are some of the sectors caught in regulators' jaws so far.
Food delivery
Top food delivery app Meituan's shares have fallen about 15 percent from Friday after regulators suddenly announced new worker protection rules this week.
Employers in China's booming food delivery sector, a lunchtime lifeline for millions of office workers, must now enforce minimum salary levels and "relax delivery time limits".
Meituan and rival Alibaba-owned Ele.me have come under fire in recent months after local media exposed the dangerous routes taken by drivers on tight delivery deadlines.
Hong Kong-listed Meituan's stocks had already taken a beating in April when regulators launched an antitrust probe of its lifestyle super-app, which also allows users to book entertainment, health and leisure services.
Education
Beijing also trotted out new rules on Saturday requiring tutoring companies to become non-profits and forbidding weekend classes, sending the valuations of private education stocks plunging. Analysts said the move made the companies virtually univestable.
The government said the industry, worth $260 billion in 2018 according to consultancy and research firm L.E.K. Consulting, had been "hijacked by capital".
The founders of New Oriental and Gaotu Techedu almost instantly lost their billionaire statuses after the rules were announced.
Their fortunes were built by capitalising on China's hyper-competitive education system where parents try to give their children any advantage they can afford.
Ride-hailing
Market-leader Didi Chuxing was banned from Chinese app stores in early July, just days after raising $4.4 billion in a New York IPO.
The company had gone ahead with its debut despite pushback from Chinese authorities concerned that a listing could place Didi's user data in foreign hands.
Beijing eventually sent officials from seven government departments to the firm for on-site cybersecurity investigations.
The company, whose stock has fallen around 40 percent since its Wall Street listing, could face a multibillion dollar fine or suspension of certain operations as a punishment, Bloomberg reported last week.
Cryptocurrency
Beijing has also squeezed out of its market miners and traders of bitcoin and other digital currencies, arresting more than a thousand people for laundering money using cryptocurrencies in June.
China banned crypto trading in 2019 and multiple provinces have ordered energy-intensive crypto-mining outfits to shut down in recent months, citing concerns about spiking power consumption.
Analysts say China fears cryptocurrency transactions could aid illicit investment and threaten government controls on capital outflows.
The crackdown also allows China room to introduce its own digital currency, which can be monitored by the central government.
Online shopping
Jack Ma's e-commerce empire Alibaba was fined a record 18.2 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) by antitrust authorities in April, after the government said it had "abused its dominant position in the market" by forbidding merchants to advertise wares on rival sites.
A planned $35 billion listing by its fintech arm Ant Financial was scrapped by authorities late last year, with Ant ordered to jettison its financial services and return to its roots as an online payment platform.
Entertainment
Social media and entertainment behemoth Tencent has come under increasing pressure. The state market regulator shot down plans for a merger between Huya and Douyu, China's two largest video game live-streaming sites that Tencent owns stakes in. The merger would have granted it majority control over the combined entity.
Tencent's entertainment empire faced a new setback on Saturday after the State Administration for Market Regulation ruled that the company must give up its exclusive rights deals with music labels after violating antitrust laws.
Meanwhile, TikTok parent Bytedance, Tencent and dozens of other private companies were summoned by regulators in April and urged to "heed the warning" of Alibaba.
Who's next?
Online platforms with more than a million users have been ordered to submit to cybersecurity reviews before overseas IPOs.
This could have a chilling effect on future listings by Chinese companies as they think twice about attracting Beijing's wrath.
That also sweeps in all manner of start-ups in China's vast consumer market.
Bike-sharing platform Hello Inc said it would scrap a planned Nasdaq IPO in a regulatory filing Wednesday, shortly after the popular Pinterest-like app Xiaohongshu put similar plans on hold.
Still, it appears officials have been spooked by the reaction to their latest moves. On Wednesday regulators called top bankers in for a last-minute meeting to soothe fears about the crackdown, according to Bloomberg News.
The move came after several local media outlets on Wednesday night republished commentary from the official Xinhua news agency that declared "the foundation for China's capital market development is still solid".
Shares in badly hit tech and tuition firms rallied Thursday, while Hong Kong and mainland markets both surged after taking a beating at the start of the week.© 2021 AFP
Chabbawanga
China-bashers in 3,2,...
This is actually a huge step in the Right direction. Western countries should be breaking apart the online monopolies to give other businesses a chance. If they dont agree, slam them with 60～70～80% corporation tax.
Hiro
It's just a scheme for better control. Not to mention the US investors dumping their stocks allow the chinese to pick them up for cheap. And they know the stocks will eventually stablelize and even rise again in a few years. These companies are just too large to fail and the government know it. This whole thing is merely to teach these giant companies who is the boss.
Something the US goverment could never do to large tech companies like Apple, Amazon, Fb, Google etc.
quercetum
There is potential progress for the Chinese in the tension between the authorities and big tech. Tacit collusion between firms in an oligopoly - like the US - works against consumer and society's interests. Healthcare in the US is an example. Big Tech can be too.
*must now enforce minimum salary levels and "relax delivery time limits".
*local media exposed the dangerous routes taken by drivers on tight delivery deadlines.
*trotted out new rules on Saturday requiring tutoring companies to become non-profits
*arresting more than a thousand people for laundering money using cryptocurrencies in June.
*"abused its dominant position in the market" by forbidding merchants to advertise wares on rival sites.
*banned crypto trading in 2019
*company must give up its exclusive rights deals with music labels after violating antitrust laws.
Chinese authorities are no slackers, but are they be over-regulating capitlalistic juices? Political campaigners use big data to identify voters who can be potentially persuaded to switch sides in the west. China will also use data for their gain and to increase their control.
If you're into Sino-dystopia, you might enjoy "The Great U.S.-China Tech War," comparing Beijing under Xi Jinping to "1930s Japan" but it is just a 2020 version of the Red Scare. US think tanks don't take the author seriously, and he has been wrong in predicting the collapse of China he predicted in 2011, 2012, and 2016.
ning1983
Good news for millions of delivery riders and millions of students from poor families in China.
JeffLee
China is a communist state. Attacking private enterprise is what communists do, the same way terriers chase rabbits. The pro-China globalists in the West need to read some books on 20th century history.
zichi
China will only allow capitalism under their terms.
Desert Tortoise
What I think the CCP is afraid of is how much information some of these tech firms possess regarding high CCP officials and the possibility that this information could be lost to western intelligence organizations. Think about it for a minute. All the buying, travel and internet viewing habits including some peoples porn and prostitution habits are in that data. It would be a gold mine for western intel to use to build profiles of high level CCP officials, or to compromise them and use them as spies. I think the CCP has realized their vulnerability to this after Dong Jingwei's defection to the US while on a visit to see his daughter who is attending a university in California (not sure if they are related though) and are taking action to limit their exposure to compromise.
quercetum
It hasn’t just been crack downs on private businesses; it is also targeting individual entrepreneurs themselves. It's more about power and influence over people imo. Cults and religious groups are not private enterprises, but once Falun Gong and underground churches started to grow, they were prohibited.
GBR48
The wealth of the Chinese tech companies was what allowed their R&D to match and in some cases overhaul the US.
This sort of crackdown would have been high on Donald Trump's wish list. It might have got China a trade deal a few years ago.
An awful lot of Chinese people held shares in some of these companies. It is one thing to regulate, quite another to reduce the assets of your citizens en masse.
For many, Communism plus the chance to get rich was an acceptable mix. Not that they have had a taste of that, Communism on its own may be less palatable.
Beijing can do what it wants - it just jailed a billionaire for criticising the party - but this sort of thing will create resentment.
I do like their ban on exclusive ownership of streaming content. We need that in the West.
Kentarogaijin
Believe it or not, China is doing things very well and is on the right track, the Communist Party of China leads the country in one direction and advances without stopping, while the US kindergarten is fighting between its two parties and thus nobody It advances and as they know that they are losing the game and China does not bow their head to westerners, they spend their time trying to do sabotage and disinformation campaigns againt China.
China is the country with the greatest and most fast development in the world and by 2030 it will be the first world power..
Asians will rule the world !!..
GO CHINA !! ..
Kobe White Bar Owner
@ken
Asians will rule the world !!..
GO CHINA !! ..
followed by China gobbling up Japan and s.e.a.
yay…..
Desert Tortoise
Wumao out in force today.