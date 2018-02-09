China's Didi Chuxing takes aim at Japan's taxi market

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing announced a deal with Japanese telecom firm SoftBank on Friday to develop a taxi app in Japan, where services like Uber have struggled to make inroads.
SoftBank and Didi Chuxing announced a "partnership to provide platform services for the taxi industry" with trial runs expected to be launched in major Japanese cities "within the year".
The two firms are also in discussion about creating a joint venture, a SoftBank spokesman told AFP, without offering more details.
Taxi-hailing apps have found it challenging to crack the Japanese market, where risk-averse passengers prefer to stick to their high-quality traditional taxi service.
Hailing a taxi rarely takes more than a few seconds in major Japanese cities and there has been a relatively sluggish uptake of services like Uber, where consumers order an unlicensed car via smartphone.
Another barrier has been that the vast majority of taxis are hailed or hired from a cab rank, with a relatively small percentage of taxis connected to a smartphone.
Didi Chuxing said it would use its "advanced AI technologies... to enhance efficiency for both taxi operators and drivers."
The deal represents another step for the Chinese firm in its attempts to rival Uber. It bought a Brazilian app in January and has previously made acquisitions in India and the United States.
SoftBank is also heavily present in the taxi market and recently took at 15% stake in Uber.
The deal comes a day after carmaker Toyota announced an investment of 7.5 billion yen ($69 million) in the JapanTaxi app, which says it is the biggest taxi-hailing app in Japan.© 2018 AFP
5 Comments
Login to comment
thepersoniamnow
I am not convinced that uber doesnt work in “risk averse Japan”.
I think that Japan closes its market to outside influences until it can come up with its own version. The rest of the world had smartphones years before Japan did.
Strangerland
Japan was one of the first countries in the world to get iphones, and had them sooner than some countries in Europe.
darknuts
The iPhone was delayed in Japan because there were kinks to work out to in order to make it compatible with Japan's cell phone infrastructure.
dcog9065
This is good news actually. I don’t like Uber at all, besides UberEATS, so Didi might actually result in something that is worthwhile to use for taxis. But taxis in Tokyo are already too good for Uber
Tom
The SmartPhone was not her sooner because they did not want outside companies coming in, so they gave SoftBank 100% rights to it, only fairly recently in a number of years allowing Yahoo BB to sell the iPhone too...and then...the competition to lower prices? NOT!