Chinese retail sales, industrial production and fixed-asset investment all missed forecasts last month
China's economy shows further weakness as retail sales struggle

By HECTOR RETAMAL
BEIJING

China's economy showed further signs of weakness in April as the slowest growth in retail sales for 16 years highlighted the task leaders have in ramping up domestic demand at the same time as fighting a painful trade war with the US.

Authorities have for years been attempting to transition the world's number two economy from being reliant on state investment and exports to a more stable one driven by China's huge army of consumers, with the tariffs stand-off reinforcing the need for such a change.

But the latest figures on Wednesday show retail sales expanded 7.2 percent last month, well off the 8.4 percent tipped by economists in a Bloomberg News survey and a big drop from March.

The figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) represent the worse pace since 2003, at the height of the SARS crisis.

The bureau also said growth in industrial production slowed sharply to 5.4 percent from, while fixed asset investment in the four months to April rose 6.1 percent. Both missed Bloomberg estimates.

The readings fanned speculation that authorities will unveil another round of pump-priming measures -- having wound back on such stimulus in recent weeks following signs of a bounce in the economy -- with Shanghai's composite index jumping more than one percent Wednesday.

Beijing has rolled out huge tax-cuts and other measures this year to ramp up the economy and offset the impact of a trade war that has seen the U.S. impose tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods, causing worries for exporters.

However, while leaders will want to prevent the economy from taking a bad hit, Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics was skeptical about how much they will do.

"With the scale of stimulus likely to remain smaller than in previous downturns, we don't anticipate a strong recovery," he said.

On a brighter note, Betty Wang, an economist at ANZ bank, said in a research note that property investment had picked up over the first four months of the year thanks to "a big jump in developers' funding conditions", with bank loans, down payments and mortgages all growing at a quicker pace.

Looks like a bad time for China to challenge President Trump on trade.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Looks like a bad time for China to challenge President Trump on trade.

You're thinking with the wrong mindset. China has a 5000 year history, and just went through the cultural revolution a generation ago. And the people are under the control of the state. Grinning and bearing it for a year or five of Trump isn't going to be a big issue for the Chinese. If the people start grumbling, the state will tell them to stop. Can America say the same?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If the people start grumbling, the state will tell them to stop. Can America say the same?

Thankfully no! Americans have freedom of speech. Chinese do not.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

