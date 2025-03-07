 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Just weeks into his second term as US President, Donald Trump has slapped sweeping tariffs on the export-dependent nation, citing Beijing's failure to stem fentanyl flows as justification Image: AFP
business

China's exports start year slow as U.S. trade war intensifies

0 Comments
By Peter CATTERALL
BEIJING

China's exports grew slower than expected in the first two months of the year, official data showed Friday, as a deepening trade war with the United States piles on economic malaise.

Over a month into his second term as U.S. president, Donald Trump has slapped sweeping tariffs on the export-dependent nation, citing Beijing's failure to stem fentanyl flows as justification.

China last year saw exports surge to a record high -- a key economic lifeline as persistent woes including slow consumption and a property sector crisis weighed on activity.

While experts say the full impact of Trump's tariffs on China's economy remains to be seen, early signs indicate that its overseas shipments are bound for choppy waters.

Exports in U.S. dollar terms in January and February combined grew 2.3 percent compared to the same period last year, official data from China's customs administration showed Friday.

The reading came in short of a Bloomberg forecast, which had anticipated exports to grow 5.9 percent during the first two months of 2025. It also represented a slowdown from 10.7 percent growth in December.

The deceleration could be "partly due to the slowdown of export front loading, which was strong late last year to avoid the trade war", wrote Zhiwei Zhang, President and Chief Economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

The full extent of damage caused by new U.S. tariffs -- imposed in two rounds of 10-percent blanket hikes in early February and this week -- will likely begin to be seen next month, said Zhang.

Imports, meanwhile, fell sharply during the first two months, a sign that domestic consumption remains mired in a slump.

Shipments into China during the period fell 8.4 percent, well below a Bloomberg forecast of one percent growth, customs data showed.

In addition to weak spending, the fall in imports could have been due to a decline in "imported parts and components as inputs for re-exports", wrote Zhang.

The figures come as China holds its biggest annual political gathering in Beijing, known as the "Two Sessions".

At Wednesday's opening session of the country's rubber-stamp legislature, Premier Li Qiang announced a national growth target of "around five percent" for this year -- the same as 2024.

Many experts say that goal is ambitious, given the accelerating headwinds facing the world's second-largest economy.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Dating Another Foreigner in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

What’s The Cheapest Supermarket in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Matsuda Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What’s The Best Internet Provider in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Baba Mountain Sakura

GaijinPot Travel

How to Play Japan’s Lotto: LOTO7 and LOTO6

GaijinPot Blog

What Should You Do If You Get Into a Car Accident in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Akima Plum Grove Festival

GaijinPot Travel