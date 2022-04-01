Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China's factory output slumped to its lowest in two years in March, the Caixin PMI showed Photo: AFP
business

China's factory output at lowest in two years

0 Comments
BEIJING

China's factory output slumped to its lowest in two years in March, independent data showed Friday, as the country battles its worst COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

Authorities are struggling to stamp out coronavirus outbreaks with restrictions and lockdowns on key manufacturing and transport hubs like Shenzhen and Shanghai.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) released by Chinese media group Caixin came just a day after official PMI figures said activity had contracted at the quickest rate since October 2021.

PMIs are a key gauge of activity in the country's factories. The Caixin survey, which covers small and medium-sized enterprises, is seen by some as a more accurate reflection of China's economic situation than the official government figures, which more closely track the condition of large state groups.

The Caixin PMI fell to 48.1 in March -- well below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

Both domestic and export orders fell at the fastest rate since February 2020, when China was battling its first coronavirus outbreak, the survey found.

"In March, Covid-19 flared up in several regions across China, disrupting manufacturing supply chains and impacting production," Wang Zhe, a senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, said in a statement.

"Market demand weakened, especially for consumer goods."

The Ukraine war has also led to a severe fall in demand for exports and blocked global transport links, he said.

Input costs rose to a five-month high as global supply chains were disrupted.

On Wednesday, facing the prospect of the world's second-largest economy slowing sharply, China's central economic planner held a meeting where it pledged to roll out stabilizing policies.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping And Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Oshima, Niijima and Kozushima: 3 Distinct Cultures of Tokyo Far from the City

GaijinPot Blog