Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China's industrial production rose 3.8 percent on-year in July, down from 3.9 percent in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday Photo: AFP/File
business

China's factory output, retail sales up in July but weaker than expected

0 Comments
BEIJING

Factory output and retail sales in China edged up in July but were weaker than analysts' expectations, official data showed Monday, as a COVID-19 resurgence and property market jitters cast a pall over hopes for a stronger economic recovery.

The world's second-biggest economy saw a bounce in business activity as some coronavirus restrictions eased in June, but the boost is fading and Beijing remains welded to a zero-COVID policy of snap lockdowns and long quarantines, which has battered sentiment.

But for July, China's industrial production rose 3.8 percent on-year, down from a 3.9 percent jump in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday.

Retail sales grew at a slower-than-expected 2.7 percent from a year ago, down from 3.1 percent in June, while the urban unemployment rate fell to 5.4 percent, the NBS said.

"The risk of stagflation in the world economy is rising, and the foundation for domestic economic recovery is not yet solid," the NBS warned in a statement.

Retail sales likely stalled "due to some renewed virus disruptions and the blow to consumer sentiment from the problems in the housing market," Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics said in a recent report.

"July's economic data is very alarming," Raymond Yeung, Greater China economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, told Bloomberg TV. "The COVID Zero policy continues to hit the service sector and dampen household consumption."

China's property sector has been teetering, with frustrated homebuyers across dozens of cities taking part in mortgage boycotts as cash-strapped developers struggle to complete projects.

China's economic growth was just 0.4 percent on-year in the second quarter -- its slowest rate since the initial COVID outbreak.

Credit growth in the country edged down in July as well, with analysts at Nomura saying in a report that it did not bode well for the second half of the year.

"The combination of zero-COVID strategy and the deteriorating property sector continues to drag down the economy, even as export growth remains elevated and the automobile sector gets a boost from the purchase tax cut," Nomura analysts said.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo