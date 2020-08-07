Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China's economy is tipped to rebound this year but exports could suffer as the virus continues to drag on key overseas markets Photo: AFP
business

China exports see unexpected spike in July

0 Comments
By Kazuhiro NOGI
BEIJING

China saw another surprise jump in exports last month as the global economy slowly reopened after virus lockdowns, data showed Friday, but there were warnings that while the country is expected to get back on track by year's end, overseas shipments would likely struggle.

The readings, however, showed an unexpected fall in imports, highlighting the battle leaders have in stoking domestic demand as a key driver of national growth.

Exports rose 7.2 percent in July, customs data showed, smashing forecasts in a Bloomberg survey for a 0.7 percent drop. The figure was also a massive jump from the 0.5 percent increase in June, which also beat expectations.

Analysts had warned that a spike in global infections -- forcing new containment measures in some countries -- and weakened external demand could weigh on China's recovery, with the boost from healthcare shipments fading.

Imports fell 1.4 percent, confounding a 0.9 percent rise tipped by analysts.

China's economy contracted 6.8 percent in the first quarter as lockdowns around the country to prevent the virus spreading brought businesses and activity to a near standstill.

But success in containing the disease domestically and the easing of measures helped it rebound rapidly in the following three months, and Capital Economics said in a recent report that the country is "on course to return to its pre-virus path" by year-end.

However, it warned "exports are likely to remain below their pre-virus peak for the remainder of the year, given the drawn-out recovery facing the rest of the world".

Meanwhile, China's trade surplus with the United States was $32.456 billion in July -- up 16 percent from $27.974 billion a year ago during the bruising trade war.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: Finding A Medical Professional In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use a Mobile IC App

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

Shosenkyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: How To Use Taxis

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Vegan in Japan: 10 Meatless Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

A Weekend Getaway To Fukuoka City

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Giving Birth In Japan: A Lengthy Yet Salubrious Hospital Stay

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Top 5 Must-Watch Anime from Kyoto Animation Studios

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 31, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥90,000 in Tokyo—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

9 Tips for a More Eco-Responsible Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog