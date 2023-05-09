Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China Trade
Driverless trucks move shipping containers at a port in Tianjin, China, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Chinese exports grew in April by 8.5% to $295.4 billion compared with a year earlier despite weakening global demand. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
business

China exports up 8.5% in April in unexpected climb

0 Comments
BEIJING

Chinese exports grew 8.5% in April, showing more unexpected strength despite weakening global demand, customs data showed Tuesday.

Exports grew to $295.4 billion compared with a year earlier, although at a slower pace, building on momentum seen in the March data when exports rose 14.8%.

But imports shrank at a faster pace, with the total slumping 7.9% to $205.2 billion compared to the same time last year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs on Tuesday. It was down 1.4% in March.

China’s trade surplus in April widened, growing 82.3% as compared to the same period last year.

In the first four months of the year, exports edged up 2.5% over the same period of 2022 to $1,117 billion, the General Administration of Customs of China reported. Total imports contracted 7.3% to $822 billion.

Despite that, forecasters say exports should weaken this year.

Global consumer demand weakened after the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia raised interest rates to cool inflation that was near multi-decade highs by reining in business and consumer activity.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Ume Leftovers: 5 Delicious Possibilities

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog