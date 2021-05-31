Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China's economy has largely rebounded from the coronavirus lockdowns last year Photo: AFP/File
business

China factory activity nudges down on slower demand; services strong

0 Comments
BEIJING

Factory activity in China nudged down slightly in May on slower demand and higher raw material prices, while the services industry boomed over the Labour Day break, official data showed Monday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a key gauge of China's manufacturing activity, was 51.0 -- slightly down from 51.1 in April but above the mark separating growth from contraction, said the National Bureau of Statistics.

Although factory production has been "rising steadily", with overall activity exceeding the same periods in the past two years, demand growth has slowed, said NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe.

The new export order index fell, he said, "reflecting the decrease in foreign orders".

Some analysts have pointed to recent supply constraints as a factor behind slower output growth, with Capital Economics saying in a recent note that there are "few signs" of easing, with freight rates still going up.

Meanwhile, the purchasing prices of major raw materials remains high, said the NBS.

But China's non-manufacturing PMI rose to 55.2 in May, with a Labor Day holiday consumer boom supported by long-distance domestic travel and accommodation.

"The consumer market is showing a positive recovery momentum," said Zhao, adding that construction activity also went up.

China's economy has largely rebounded from the coronavirus lockdowns last year, although the consumer recovery has been lagging behind that of industrial activity.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Learning Japanese Calligraphy

Savvy Tokyo

Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Nana-Berry-Cherry Smoothie Bowl

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 31-June 6

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipes: Umeshu

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #133: Japanese Nurseries Encourage Positivity

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Is Girl Power Defined In Japan

Savvy Tokyo