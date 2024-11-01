 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China is battling sluggish domestic consumption, a persistent crisis in the property sector and soaring government debt -- all of which threaten Beijing's official growth target for this year Image: AFP
business

China factory output expands for first time in six months

0 Comments
BEIJING

China's manufacturing output expanded this month for the first time since April, official data showed Thursday, rare good news for leaders struggling to boost activity in the world's second-largest economy.

The country is battling sluggish domestic consumption, a persistent crisis in the property sector and soaring government debt -- all of which threaten Beijing's official growth target for this year.

In October, China's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) -- a key measure of industrial output -- was 50.1, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced, up from 49.8 in September.

A figure above 50 indicates an expansion in manufacturing activity, while a reading below that indicates a contraction.

The key indicator had slid for six months, with the last positive PMI recorded in April, when it stood at 50.4.

The October data also outperformed a forecast of 49.9 by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

The NBS said Thursday's data release showed the "business climate of the manufacturing industry has rebounded".

"The 50.1 level is the smallest possible expansion for the PMI but nonetheless bucks expectations for continued contraction," wrote Lynn Song, chief economist for Greater China at ING.

The latest data "is a positive sign that the small bounce back of industrial production that we saw in September could continue," Song added.

Beijing has in recent weeks unveiled a slew of measures to funnel cash into the economy, including several key rate cuts and looser restrictions on home-buying.

Zhang Zhiwei, president and chief economist of Pinpoint Asset Management, said in a note Thursday that he expected "economic momentum to improve moderately... as monetary and fiscal policies loosened".

But many investors say they are still waiting to see official confirmation of a major fiscal stimulus plan, expected to come at a meeting of top officials next week.

The standing committee of the National People's Congress -- China's rubber-stamp parliament -- will gather in Beijing from November 4 to 8 for deliberations that state media say will involve economic planning.

"The PMIs have overstated the weakness in China's economy during the past year," wrote Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a note.

"Official surveys point to a further improvement in October, with an acceleration in manufacturing and services more than offsetting a further slowdown in construction," he added.

Beijing is targeting annual growth this year of around five percent -- a goal that officials have recently insisted is within reach.

The International Monetary Fund revised its forecast for China's growth this year down slightly to 4.8 percent in a report published last week.

Zhang, of Pinpoint Asset Management, wrote that he thought Beijing's growth goal has been "transmitted into actions", adding that he expects "more hints" on China's upcoming economic policy after next week's election in the United States.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Contemporary Film Directors & Screenwriters

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What It’s Really Like to Stay at a Hotel in Tokyo Disney Resort?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Jogakura Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Coping With Weight Gain in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Love Confessions in Japanese: What To Say To Win Them Over

Savvy Tokyo