Chinese firm to build ¥50 bil battery plant for Nissan EVs in Japan

Chinese battery maker Envision AESC Japan Ltd will build a lithium-ion battery factory for Nissan Motor Co's electric vehicles in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, with an initial investment of 50 billion yen.
The battery firm owned by Envision AESC Group Ltd said the factory is expected to be one of the largest EV battery plants in Japan with an annual production capacity of 6 gigawatt hours, roughly enough to power 150,000 Nissan Leaf electric vehicles.
With demand for EV battery projected to rise amid global efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the company plans to spend over 100 billion yen in total and expand the capacity of the Ibaraki plant, which is expected to start mass production in 2024, to 18 gigawatt hours.
The factory in the town of Ibaraki will initially hire some 400 workers, with the number expected to reach about 1,000 later. The construction work for the plant is scheduled to begin in October, according to the company based in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture.
Envision AESC Group said it has decided to build the battery plant in the eastern Japan region, which hosts a number of production sites for automotive equipment makers, as it can receive a 2 billion yen subsidy from the Ibaraki prefectural government.
Ibaraki Gov Kazuhiko Oigawa said at a joint press conference with Envision AESC Group, "We will work closely with (the company) to support its business activity."
Envision AESC Group currently manufactures batteries for the Leaf EVs at a Nissan plant in Britain. It will build a new battery factory adjacent to the Nissan plant as the automaker seeks to shift away from fuel-burning engines.
AESC, or Automotive Energy Supply Corp, was established as a joint venture between Nissan and NEC Corp in 2007, but Nissan announced its sale to Envision Group, a green technology company based in Shanghai, in 2018. The Japanese automaker still owns 20 percent of Envision AESC Group.© KYODO
23 Comments
Login to comment
Kentarogaijin
Collaboration between China and Japan..
Very good !!..
No Westerners intervening..
United Asia will rule the economic world..
Numan
Very bad idea for the safety and security of Japan. Be prepared to get screwed Japan, and it is your fault like always!
Iron Lad
Go go China-Japan.
Samit Basu
@Numan
Chinese are ahead of Japanese in EV and battery tech.
Peeping_Tom
"Chinese are ahead of Japanese in EV and battery tech."
Oh, dear!
"Japan leads battery tech race with a third of global patent filings
"https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Technology/Japan-leads-battery-tech-race-with-a-third-of-global-patent-filings"
Michael Hooper
Try and avoid Chinese products, another reason not to buy Nissan ev cars.
Matej
one more reason to not buy EV from Nissan...
Septim Dynasty
Where are those Japanese supremacists bashing China?
@Peeping_Tom
I should have guessed.
Like I said many times, Japanese elites are in the pockets of Chinese communist members and Western elites. The Japanese political elites casually trash China on the media and introduce more protectionist laws against foreign investments. In secret, they still shake hands with China and other foreigners to sell out Japan.
Numan
@Samit Basu
China is also ahead of Japan on espionage, stealing state secrets, and sabotage. Ask the other countries, how their infrastructure deals are going with China. Cheat and steal instead of innovate has been China's motto
Chinese entities conducting espionage include government agencies, the military, state- owned enterprises (SOEs), private companies/individuals, and select universities. Nearly half of China’s espionage efforts target U.S. military and space technologies. Almost 25 percent of cases target commercial interests.
William Bjornson
Something which seems obvious for long distance driving, but maybe there is a better idea in the works, is the EV equivalent of a 'gas stand' where a vehicle needing a recharge pulls into a drive through stall and automatic machinery drops the discharged battery and moves it to a charging rack while replacing it with a fully charged battery, billing the customer, and adjusting for any remaining charge in the replaced battery. Two minutes, tops, with a small auxiliary battery keeping the radio and heat/AC on during the change. Pull in, pull out, and all payment handled through the onboard computer. This would require an industry 'standardized' battery conformation and significant underground machinery. It would seem ideal for long distance trucking. An alternative might be sections of highway with on-the-go charging by inductive coupling but not practical for smaller country roads and city streets. Stopping to recharge the battery every 250 miles or so on a long trip might be a recipe for obesity, also, if one tends to snack while sitting around awaiting a full recharge. Back when the ICE was new (circa 1900), people bought gasoline out of barrels at grocery or hardware stores. The first American 'filling station' opened in 1905 in St Louis and the second in 1907 in Seattle. But the required physical plant was much easier and all ICEs could be fueled without requiring a 'standardized' gasoline. Still...if we think back to early automobiles and understand that they were 'modern' technology, we will understand how primitive we will look to future developments...
Fighto!
Be very, very careful about what you wish for, getting into bed with a Communist Chinese company. Watch Nissans blueprints and tech being "borrowed" and popping up in 2 years time as Chinese domestic products.
This is a terrible move by Nissan, and they will reap what they sow. Why not collaborate with Taiwan - the democratic China?
Hiro
To be fair, there is nothing wrong with cooperation between two companies. Especially when it comes to building EV battery for electric cars to replace fossil fuel cars. Readers need to understand that disliking the chinese goverment and their policies does not means that Japan has to hate working with the chinese people or their companies. And in fact i think is a good idea to build it in our nation anyway. Even if something goes wrong, at least the government can step in and investigate. if it were build in china, then i would be more worried.
Iron Lad
Go go China-Japan cooperation!
Sindhoor GK
Imagine believing this..
look here Samit basu, They are leaders in cost cutting, not Leaders in technology.
Sindhoor GK
This is the main reason.
Peeping_Tom
"Where are those Japanese supremacists bashing China?
@Peeping_Tom
I should have guessed."
Well, you guessed it right; the ballbreaker is back.
Since when does posting a fact equal bashing?
As for "basher" look at self in the mirror,
BackpackingNepal
I will always believe that China-Japan are mysterious friends.
gaicuckojin
Do it, then take all the chinese investment and kick em out
Wobot
I just hope Japan doesn't get screwed but the American empire might well crash soon anyway and they need to look ahead
Alan Harrison
Somehow, I just don't think that the CEO of Envision AESC will get arrested at Henada Airport. I don't think that Japan would dare.
Hara
Japan has some of the best battery technology in the world.. Panasonic, GS Battery etc why o why partner to buil Chinese plant in Japan. Japan really has lost its way.
Iron Lad
BackpackingMedal
Indeed, just look at the current Olympics. The westerners are in for a kabuki show, the greatest one yet.
Hara
Actually Tesla are ahead of everyone in their builds and software.. they are using and looking at different battery companies technologies.. if Japan wants to move ahead in the ev space it should look at US rather than China.. China are producing lower priced vehicles, but are not near Tesla in technology