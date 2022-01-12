Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Consumer inflation in China nudged down in December 2021 on the back of easing food and energy costs Photo: AFP/File
business

China inflation edges down in December on easing food prices

0 Comments
BEIJING

Consumer inflation in China nudged down in December, official data showed Wednesday, on the back of easing food and energy costs.

The consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of retail inflation in the world's second-biggest economy, rose 1.5 percent on-year, down from 2.3 percent in November and slightly below analysts' expectations.

"The market volume of fresh vegetables has increased and prices have dropped from a high level," National Bureau of Statistics senior statistician Dong Lijuan said in a statement.

She added that with winter coming to an end and the accelerated slaughter of live pigs, pork prices have moderated as well.

According to the NBS, the cost of the staple meat dropped 36.7 percent on-year, a faster rate of decline than in November.

Pork prices drove China's CPI up in recent years as African swine fever ravaged stocks, but officials have worked to bring costs down.

Meanwhile, factory inflation came in lower than expected on-year as well at 10.3 percent in December.

A Bloomberg survey of economists had forecast the on-year rise of the producer price index (PPI) -- which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate -- at 11.3 percent.

It was the second straight month of easing PPI, after the index rose for four consecutive months and piled pressure on officials to stop costs from spiralling out of control.

Apart from policies to ensure supplies and costs remained stable, Dong said prices of industrial products dropped as well due to falls in international commodity prices.

For the full year of 2021, CPI rose 0.9 percent and PPI 8.1 percent compared with 2020.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Six Kid-Friendly Places to Escape the Elements

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

10 Nuanced Japanese Expressions for Advanced Learners

GaijinPot Blog

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Revamping Your Skincare Routine for 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo