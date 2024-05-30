 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows printed Chinese and Australian flags
FILE PHOTO: Printed Chinese and Australian flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Image: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
business

China lifts ban on five Australian beef exporters

0 Comments
SYDNEY

China has lifted its import bans on five major Australian beef producers effective immediately, the Australian government said on Thursday, in the latest sign of improving relations between Canberra and Beijing.

Australia and China, its largest trading partner, are rebuilding ties after a period of strained relations which hit a low in 2020 after Canberra called for an independent investigation into the origin of COVID-19.

Australia is one of China's top suppliers of beef but volumes have plunged after diplomatic relations soured, even as Beijing bought larger quantities of beef overall.

China suspended some Australian beef factories from its market in 2020, citing labeling irregularities and other technical issues.

"We continue to press China to remove the remaining trade impediments, including for Australia's rock lobster industry," Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Trade Minister Don Farrell and Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said in a joint statement.

Eight beef processing facilities have now had suspensions lifted, while two facilities remain suspended, the statement said.

Beijing had also imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of Australian commodity imports, most of which have been lifted since a change of government in Canberra two years ago.

Trade impediments imposed by China before the May 2022 election hit Australian exports worth A$20.6 billion ($13.6 billion), according to the Australian government.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo