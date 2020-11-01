Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Demand for protective products used in the fight against the pandemic has helped China see strong growth in manufacturing Photo: AFP
business

China manufacturing growth eases in October but remains strong

0 Comments
BEIJING

Factory activity in China dipped slightly in October, according to official data published Saturday, but remained in growth territory as the world's second-largest economy continued its recovery after being hammered by the coronavirus.

The closely watched Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is a key gauge of manufacturing activity in China, which has largely bounced back after plunging in February because of tough pandemic-control measures.

In October, the PMI figure stood at 51.4, slightly below the reading of 51.5 for September. Any figure above the 50-point mark represents growth while below it signals a contraction.

Zhao Qinghe, a senior statistician at the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said that this month's figures, with increases in several key indices including exports, imports and new orders, demonstrated a "quick recovery".

"Manufacturing in major economies is bouncing back... and a recovery in demand has driven up prices," Zhao said.

Textiles, chemical raw materials, chemical products, rubber and plastic products used in the fight against the pandemic saw the biggest increase in demand, he added.

In February, China's manufacturing PMI plunged to 35.7 points after the coronavirus brought much of China to a standstill.

Non-manufacturing PMI came in at 55.2 points -- an increase of 0.3 percentage points from September, showing further signs of an economic rebound.

China is expected to be the only major economy to record positive growth this year.

The International Monetary Fund has nearly doubled the country's growth forecast in 2020 to 1.9 percent amid a strong recovery fueled by its ability to curb its coronavirus outbreak and strong global demand for medical equipment.

The world's second-largest economy grew 4.9 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, according to official data.

That represented a recovery from a record contraction in the first three months as strict lockdown measures ended and the government unveiled a stimulus plan to cushion the economy from the pandemic.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #103: Marie Kondo Japanese YouTube Channel Sparks Joy with Fonts and Color

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 31-November 1

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japanese Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Spooking Yourself While Social Distancing

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Traveling With Kids: Making Cultural Activities More Exciting For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog