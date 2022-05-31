Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China Manufacturing
FILE - A worker operates a machine for knitting socks in a factory in Funan county in central China's Anhui province, on March 1, 2022. Chinese manufacturing activity started to rebound in May after the government eased anti-virus restrictions that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers, an official survey showed Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (Chinatopix via AP, File)
business

China manufacturing improves as virus curbs eased

0 Comments
BEIJING

Chinese manufacturing activity started to rebound in May after the government eased anti-virus restrictions that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers, an official survey showed Tuesday.

The monthly purchasing managers' index of the national statistics agency and an industry group, the China Federal of Logistics and purchasing, improved to 49.6% from April's 47.4 on a 100-point scale. Numbers below 50 show activity contracting.

New orders, exports and employment all improved.

More businesses in Shanghai, China's most populous city, are being allowed to reopen this week after outbreaks were deemed to be under control. Other industrial centers including Shenzhen in the south and Changchun in the northeast also were temporarily shut down, disrupting manufacturing and trade.

The data indicate “activity has started to rebound as containment measures were rolled back,” Sheana Yue of Capital Economics said in a report. “The recovery is likely to remain tepid amid weak external demand and labor market strains.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Unmissable Things to Do in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 30-Jun. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Places in Japan You’ll Never Get to Visit Again

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Cushion Foundations for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Good Cheese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘When To End A Relationship?’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Foreigners Following Their Love of Gardening in Japan

GaijinPot Blog