Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China is rolling out fresh measures to help its ailing economy, which has been hit by coronavirus restrictions Photo: AFP/File
business

China offers bonds, tax breaks as new medicine for ailing economy

1 Comment
BEIJING

Tax breaks and a bond drive for Chinese aviation and railway firms are among a blizzard of fresh measures agreed by China's economic planners to gee up an economy stunted by a coronavirus surge.

China is the last major economy bolted to a zero-COVID strategy of mass testing and tough lockdowns to stamp out infections.

Movement curbs have hit dozens of cities in recent months -- from the manufacturing hubs of Shenzhen and Shanghai to the breadbasket of Jilin -- seizing up supply chains and crushing retail sales and industrial output to their lowest levels in around two years.

The State Council on Monday announced measures to "stabilize the country's economy and bring it back onto a normal track", according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Beijing will expand the quota of value-added tax refunds by 140 billion yuan ($21 billion), the agency said.

This takes the overall target of tax refunds, cuts and fee reductions to 2.64 trillion yuan this year, according to a readout of the State Council meeting on Xinhua.

Authorities will also double the lending quota for banks to help smaller enterprises, while allowing some borrowers to postpone their repayments, the report added.

The government will also issue 200 billion yuan in bonds to support the aviation industry, cut the purchase tax on some cars, and support the issuance of 300 billion yuan in railway construction bonds, Xinhua said.

"We believe these measures will provide some help and alleviate the severity of the growth slowdown... (but) remain cautious about growth prospects for this year," Nomura analysts said in a note on Tuesday.

The moves come as Chinese cities roll out more regular COVID testing, crowding out other fiscal spending, Nomura said.

Meanwhile, the zero-COVID strategy is likely to bog down private demand, analysts added.

Markets remained gloomy despite the pledges, with the Shanghai Composite Index down 1.2 percent on Tuesday, while the Shenzhen Composite Index slid two percent in afternoon trade.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Beijing will expand the quota of value-added tax refunds by 140 billion yuan ($21 billion), the agency said.

How can the CCP give its citizens VAT rebates to help cope with inflationary pressure but this is beyond the ability of the LDP?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog

Making A Caesar Cocktail In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Cushion Foundations for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Words We Use in English

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Cool English Teaching Jobs in Japan That are Outside of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Contribute to Savvy Tokyo!

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tips For Organizing Kids’ Stuff in a Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Foreigners Following Their Love of Gardening in Japan

GaijinPot Blog