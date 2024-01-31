Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Just 1.7 percent of cars sold in Japan were electric in 2022 Photo: AFP
business

China overtook Japan as world's top vehicle exporter in 2023

0 Comments
By Etienne BALMER
TOKYO

China overtook Japan as the world's biggest vehicle exporter last year, data from the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association showed Wednesday.

The Chinese auto sector has boomed in recent years largely because of massive investments in electric cars, an area where Japanese firms have been more cautious.

Japan shipped 4.42 million vehicles in 2023, the JAMA figures showed. That compared with 4.91 million exported by China, as reported by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers this month.

China's customs bureau put the number even higher at 5.22 million, a huge year-on-year rise of 57 percent, with one in three of them fully electric vehicles.

China had already been exporting more vehicles than Japan on a monthly basis, but Wednesday's data confirmed that it was also number one for a whole year.

Unlike their Chinese counterparts, Japanese automakers including Toyota -- reconfirmed on Tuesday as the world's largest company by unit sales -- also make huge volumes of vehicles in other countries.

In 2022, vehicle production in Japan excluding motorcycles totalled 7.84 million units, but overseas production was almost 17 million units.

Instead of fully electric models, Japanese manufacturers have long bet on hybrids that combine battery power and internal combustion engines, an area they pioneered with the likes of the Toyota Prius.

Just 1.7 percent of cars sold in Japan were electric in 2022, compared with around 15 percent in western Europe, 5.3 percent in the United States and nearly one in five in China.

Japanese automakers have vowed to up their game, with Toyota aiming to sell 1.5 million EVs annually by 2026 and 3.5 million by 2030.

The company has also invested heavily in battery technology and is banking strongly on being able to mass-produce solid-state batteries.

This technology, though unproven so far on a major scale, means batteries will charge faster and give electric cars a much bigger range than conventional ones.

Chinese company BYD this month snatched Tesla's crown for most sales of all-electric vehicles, having capitalised on Beijing's strong government support for the burgeoning sector.

China's success in electric vehicles has also landed its firms in hot water with regulators in Western markets accusing them of anti-competitive practices like price-dumping.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced in September an investigation into Chinese state subsidies for electric cars.

The probe could lead the European Union to impose duties on those cars that it believes are unfairly sold at a lower price, thereby undercutting European competitors.

"It's kind of reminiscent of what happened to Japan in the 1980s, when they started exporting a lot of automotives," said Christopher Richter, an auto analyst at CLSA.

"So the Japanese solved it by starting (to build) a lot of factories overseas... They build overseas four times more than what they export," Richter said in October.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Authentic Japanese Cooking Classes in Shikoku

GaijinPot Blog

Ioki Cave

GaijinPot Travel

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Tokyo Joypolis

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Best Fruit Picking Spots

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Akan

GaijinPot Travel

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog