China says it will impose extra 55% tariff on beef imports from countries including Brazil, Australia and the United States that exceed their annual quota Image: AFP/File
China to impose extra 55% tariffs on some beef imports

2 Comments
BEIJING

China said on Wednesday it will impose additional 55 percent tariffs on some beef imports from countries including Brazil, Australia and the United States that exceed a certain quantity from January 1.

The price of beef in China has trended downwards in recent years, with analysts blaming oversupply and a lack of demand as the world's second-largest economy has slowed.

At the same time imports have surged, with China representing a hugely important market for countries such as Brazil, Argentina and Australia.

Investigators found beef imports had damaged China's domestic industry, Beijing's commerce ministry said in a statement. The probe covered fresh, frozen, bone-in and boneless beef.

The extra tariffs apply for three years -- until December 31, 2028.

The ministry described the levies as "safeguards" and said they would be gradually relaxed.

Countries have been assigned annual quotas and beef sent to China will be subject to the extra 55 percent levy if imports go beyond that amount.

Quotas expand slightly each year.

In 2026, Brazil has an import quota of 1.1 million tons while Argentina has a cap of roughly half that.

Australia faces a quota of around 200,000 tons and the United States one of 164,000 tons.

The ministry also said it was suspending part of a free trade agreement with Australia covering beef.

"The implementation of safeguards on imported beef is intended to temporarily help the domestic industry get through difficulties, not to restrict normal beef trade," a spokesperson said in a separate statement.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

If Trump impose Tariff then that is wrong and crime against free trade. bla bla bla ...

If China impose tariff that is good for world economy ... ha hah ...... this is what is called left syndrome.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I think Trump would have had full support for massive sanctions on China. The problem is that Trump is such an idiot he sanctioned everyone else but China.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

