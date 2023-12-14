Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China hopes its homegrown C919 passenger jet will be able to compete with models like the Boeing 737 Max and Airbus A320 Photo: AFP
business

China shows off domestically produced passenger jet in Hong Kong

0 Comments
HONG KONG

China's new domestically produced passenger jet made its debut outside the mainland on Wednesday, with international media in Hong Kong getting their first up-close look.

The C919 made its maiden commercial flight in May and is key to Beijing's decades-long ambitions to compete with Western rivals in the air and cut down China's reliance on foreign technology.

Chinese authorities hope the sleek, narrow-body aircraft -- built by the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) -- will challenge foreign models like the Boeing 737 MAX and the Airbus A320.

Now on display at Hong Kong International Airport, the C919 will fly over the city's Victoria Harbour on Saturday.

Hong Kong leader John Lee on Wednesday hailed the development of the C919 and the ARJ21 -- a smaller, earlier model made by COMAC -- as "important milestones" in China's aviation sector.

"China's successful development of a large passenger jet symbolises its leading position in the transportation manufacturing industry," Lee said at a welcoming ceremony at the airport.

The C919 has received more than 1,000 orders, he added.

China has invested heavily in the homegrown jetliner as it seeks to become self-sufficient in key technologies, but many of the C919's parts are sourced from overseas.

The jet received official certification to fly last year after more than a decade in development but has yet to secure any international buyers.

Reporters and guests were invited to tour the plane on Wednesday, with the following two days reserved for visits from local community representatives.

The C919, which landed in the city on Tuesday, will fly around Hong Kong Island twice Saturday morning if weather permits, the government added.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Rokko Garden Terrace and Shidare Observatory

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Small Worlds Miniature Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Kuju Mountains

GaijinPot Travel

5 Seasonal Getaways in Kanagawa Prefecture

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Variety Shops to Visit This Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Simplifying Year-End Taxes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Phone Apps for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Ice Village at Lake Shikaribetsu Kotan

GaijinPot Travel

Is The Japan Rail Pass Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog

Kobe Chinatown

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec. 11 – 17

Savvy Tokyo