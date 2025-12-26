 Japan Today
Travel brochures
Photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025, shows brochures for various travel destinations, with none focused on Japan, on display at a travel agency outlet in Beijing. Image: Kyodo
business

China urges travel agencies to reduce Japan-bound visitors by 40%

1 Comment
SHANGHAI

China has urged domestic travel agencies to reduce the number of Japan-bound tourists by 40 percent, industry sources said Thursday, amid a Beijing-Tokyo row over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on a Taiwan contingency.

Major travel agencies in China were told in late November to cut the number of Japan visa applications by 40 percent following Takaichi's Nov. 7 parliamentary remarks that suggested an attack on Taiwan could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, possibly involving its defense forces, the sources said.

In mid-November, the Chinese government called on its citizens to avoid visiting Japan, saying Takaichi's comments have ruined the atmosphere for people-to-people exchanges and increased risks to the safety of Chinese people in Japan.

Chinese nationals need to obtain visas to visit Japan and apply for them through designated travel agencies in China.

According to Chinese media reports, more than 1,900 Japan-bound flights, or over 40 percent of the total, were cancelled in China in December, while 2,195 flights will be scrapped in January, also about 40 percent.

In recent years, Japan was listed as one of the most popular destinations for Chinese travelers. But it was not among the top 10 popular overseas locations during the winter holidays in January and February next year, local media said.

Japanese statistics showed visitors from China rose only 3.0 percent in November from a year earlier, compared with a 22.8 percent rise in October, affected by the travel alert issued by the Chinese government.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Wait for the comments making unfounded claims about Chinese people. Here we go…again…

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

