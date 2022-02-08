Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Wuxi Biologics has suspended trading in Hong Kong after a US listing triggered a record slump in its share price Photo: AFP/File
business

Chinese drug giant halts trading as U.S. move triggers stock plunge

0 Comments
HONG KONG

Wuxi Biologics suspended trading in Hong Kong on Tuesday following a record slump in its share price, after Washington added the Chinese pharmaceutical giant to a list that could restrict its U.S. operations.

The Department of Commerce on Monday said the company was among 33 Chinese entities added to its unverified list, which may force it to obtain additional licenses to do business with American firms.

Wuxi Biologics, which produces vaccines and drugs on contract for pharmaceutical firms, said the move would have "no impact" on its business and that it was "in compliance with all U.S. export control regulations".

But its shares plunged as much as 32 percent in Hong Kong on Tuesday before suspending trading down 23 percent at HK$62.25.

The company has expanded aggressively in recent years with a 1.3 million-square-foot production facility set to open in the western Chinese city of Chengdu next year, according to its website.

It signed an agreement with GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology to produce Covid-19 antibody treatment Sotrovimab in 2020, and took over a Bayer factory in Germany last year to produce Covid-19 vaccines.

The United States has added a number of Chinese companies to official lists in recent years, curtailing their ability to do business at a time of heightened tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

The addition of Huawei to the so-called entity list -- as well as subsequent moves against the telecom giant -- have barred it from buying crucial components and decimated its once-thriving smartphone business.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan 31 – Feb 6

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Does JLPT Level Affect Salary and Job Prospects in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Understanding Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Visit to Iwate Prefecture Offers Visitors the Perfect Blend of Nature, Culture and History

GaijinPot Blog

Alternative Paths in Wakayama: Foreigners Making Homes in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 7-13

Savvy Tokyo