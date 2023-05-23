Chinese money pours into Japan-focused funds, triggering risk warnings

Chinese money is pouring into Japan-focused stock funds as the Nikkei hits 33-year highs, triggering repeated warnings from fund managers about market risks.
Two Shanghai-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the Nikkei 225 Index have drawn such feverish interest, that their prices far exceed their net asset value.
The ETFs' managers, E Fund Management Co and China Asset Management Co (ChinaAMC), flagged risks to investors for the third session in a row on Tuesday.
"We caution investors to pay attention to price premium risks in the secondary market," the mutual fund companies said in separate statements. "If investors invest blindly, they may incur huge losses."
The Nikkei has gained 19% this year, with foreign investors in particular attracted by strong corporate earnings and signs of economic recovery.
Chinese investors have been ploughing money into a handful of ETFs that invest in Japanese stocks under QDII, the outbound investment scheme.
The Hua An Mitsubishi UFJ Nikkei 225 ETF has seen its assets under management more than double this year to 123.5 million yuan ($17.52 million).
Demand is also reflected in the price premiums of ETFs, which can be bought and sold like stocks.
The premium for the E Fund Nikko AM Nikkei 225 Index ETF shot up to 23% last Friday, before shrinking as the fund manager issued warnings. The size of the fund has expanded by nearly 60% this year.
The premium for the China AMC Nomura Nikkei 225 Index ETF surged to 18% in the secondary market.© Thomson Reuters 2023
7 Comments
Login to comment
Larr Flint
Wait for the Chinese to pull out that money out of Japan. It will cause 50% drop in Nikkei and Japanese stocks.
Can't wait to hear crying again as in 1989
divinda
Two days ago:
"Nikkei closes at 33-year high on receding U.S. debt ceiling fears"
Hurray hurray!! Japan is back!
Today:
Nikkei hits 33-years high due to risky foreign money, fear abounds of over-valued stocks.
Oh no, Japan is back... in a new soon-to-pop bubble.
MarkX
This doesn't seem like a huge amount of money when you think about how much is traded everyday. This sounds like a bit of scare mongering, n'est pa?
Yubaru
No, you are wrong. I was here during the bubble, and one HUGE difference between now and then, is that back then, damn near everyone was benefiting from the economy, prior to it bursting. Wages were through the roof, people were spending AND saving at the same time. It seemed like no one could do anything wrong.
Not this time around. No one is showing any confidence in the consumer market. The stock market is no longer a reflection of how the "public" feels about the economy. In fact it's a direct opposite to reality. Rising costs, ever stagnant wages, job instability, and other reasons that make the recent rise in the stock market an anomaly.
When profit takers start selling off, it's going to fall, just a matter of how far.
Meiyouwenti
Stick prices are no longer a mirror image of the real economy. They have less and less to do with corporate performance and productivity. So don’t fret over share price fluctuations and invest in manufacturing, which is the key to healthy economic growth.
Yubaru
It doesnt get much better than this does it? Ironic isnt it? Glowing in the media attention of the G-7, a record breaking stock market, increasing poll numbers.
Kishida has got to be feeling like the proverbial pig rolling in the guano right now.
He's got to be having thoughts of a snap erection right about now! Ride it while he can.
Seems like his predecessors had pretty much the same good fortune too.
Sven Asai
Not to forget, that it’s only a number value that still has to put into relation with the currency strength, which is low. If you really make the ‘win’ in practice, selling your stocks from the N225, then you now get a few yen more than originally hoped for, but you still can’t buy more on global markets at dollar or euro prizes.