Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The property sector accounts for more than a quarter of China's GDP Photo: AFP/File
business

Chinese property magnate loses $1 billion in Evergrande panic

0 Comments
HONG KONG

The boss of a Shanghai-based property developer lost more than a billion dollars Monday, as fears over the potential collapse of Chinese real estate giant Evergrande sent panic across Hong Kong trading floors.

Zhang Yuanlin, chairman of Sinic Holdings Group, saw his net worth drop from $1.3 billion Monday morning to $250.7 million by the afternoon, according to Forbes, when his firm was forced to halt trading in Hong Kong following an 87 percent slump in its share price.

Zhang was featured on Forbes' Billionaires list of the world's richest people this year and made his fortune in high-rise apartments -- now highly vulnerable as the possible collapse of teetering property giant China Evergrande sparks panic.

Sinic saw a sudden sell-off and massive increase in trading volume on its shares in the hours prior to its suspension, which comes just weeks before it must pay a 9.5 percent $246 million bond due on October 18, according to Bloomberg.

A spokesperson for Sinic did not respond to AFP's request for comment.

The firm is one of many seeing fortunes wiped over investor fears that Evergrande -- one of China's biggest developers -- will default on upcoming interest payments this week as it wallows in debts of more than $300 billion.

With the property sector estimated to account for more than a quarter of China's GDP, there are concerns of a spillover into the domestic and global economy.

The crisis has even triggered rare protests outside the company's offices by investors and suppliers demanding their money -- some of whom claim they are owed as much as $1 million.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

The snowball is rolling ............

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #150: Japanese Countryside Anime vs Reality

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog