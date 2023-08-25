Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Chinese shoppers hoard salt after Fukushima water release

1 Comment
BEIJING

Retailers in some parts of China ran out of salt Thursday as Japan's release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean prompted Chinese consumers to hoard the item, local media said.

Shoppers are concerned that the ocean discharge could contaminate seawater and affect salt production. Beijing municipal authorities called on citizens to refrain from panic buying, assuring that the city has sufficient supply, according to the reports.

Shortly after the devastating earthquake and tsunami triggered the Fukushima nuclear crisis in March 2011, Chinese consumers hoarded salt amid worries that the accident could compromise the safety of sea salt.

Chinese consumers also believed the rumor that iodized salt can help protect against nuclear radiation.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

The I’ll formed and uneducated masses strike again. Like those nutjobs in the West who hoarded toilet paper while wearing three masks during the pandemic.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Off the Beaten Path: 5 Little-Known Destinations in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Sumiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Cultural Activities to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Canal City Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Unforgettable Projects & Performances

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Portrayals of Duality: Hafu in the Media and Popular Culture

Savvy Tokyo

culture

National Noh Theater

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog