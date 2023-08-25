Chinese shoppers hoard salt after Fukushima water release

Retailers in some parts of China ran out of salt Thursday as Japan's release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean prompted Chinese consumers to hoard the item, local media said.

Shoppers are concerned that the ocean discharge could contaminate seawater and affect salt production. Beijing municipal authorities called on citizens to refrain from panic buying, assuring that the city has sufficient supply, according to the reports.

Shortly after the devastating earthquake and tsunami triggered the Fukushima nuclear crisis in March 2011, Chinese consumers hoarded salt amid worries that the accident could compromise the safety of sea salt.

Chinese consumers also believed the rumor that iodized salt can help protect against nuclear radiation.

© KYODO