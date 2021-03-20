Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chipmaker Renesas suspends operations at plant due to fire

TOKYO

Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp has suspended part of its operations at a plant in Ibaraki Prefecture due to a predawn fire on Saturday.

The company said it remains unclear when the operations will resume at the affected facilities of its Naka plant, although the fire was extinguished and no one was injured in the incident.

The plant produces semiconductors for automobiles. Globally, the devices are running short due to a boost in demand for digital products amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Renesas, the fire broke out at 2:47 a.m. and was put out shortly after 8 a.m. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

