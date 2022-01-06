Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chrysler-Electric Vehicles
FILE - The Chrysler logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show is displayed on Feb. 14, 2019. Chrysler says, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, it plans for its vehicle lineup to go all electric by 2028. It's the latest brand to announce a major shift away from gas-powered cars amid pressure to act on climate change. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
business

Chrysler aims to be all electric by 2028

LONDON

Chrysler plans go all electric by 2028, the latest automaker to announce a shift away from gasoline-powered engines under rising pressure to act on climate change.

The company said that it will launch its first electric vehicle by 2025. Chrysler announced its electric plans along with a new AI-enabled vehicle system powered by a battery that it says can travel 350 to 400 miles (563 to 644 kilometers) per charge.

Fiat Chrysler is part of Europe's Stellantis, the parent company that also owns PSA Peugeot.

“Our brand will serve at the forefront as Stellantis transforms to deliver clean mobility and connected customer experiences,” Chris Feuell, CEO of the Chrysler brand, said in a news release.

Stellantis last month announced a strategy to embed AI-enabled software in 34 million vehicles across its 14 brands in a bid to gain $22.6 billion (20 billion euros) in annual revenue by 2030. It's part of a broad transformation in the auto industry, as companies race toward more fully electric and hybrid propulsion systems, more autonomous driving features and increased connectivity in cars.

All top automakers are working on electric vehicles amid concerns about climate change.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

