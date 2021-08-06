CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated

CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
CNN chief Jeff Zucker told staff members of the firing in a memo sent Thursday that reminded them that vaccines were mandatory if they report to the office or out in the field where they come into contact with other employees.
“Let me be clear — we have a zero tolerance policy on this,” wrote Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia.
The memo was obtained by The Associated Press after its contents were first tweeted by CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy. CNN offered no details on the firings, or where the employees were based.
Most of CNN's offices are already open on a voluntary basis, and Zucker said more than a third of news staff members have returned. Proof of vaccination has been left to the honor system, he said, but that may change in coming weeks.
The CNN leader said that masks will be required in Atlanta, Washington and Los Angeles offices when people aren't eating, drinking or in an enclosed private space. Even in offices where mask-wearing is not mandated, people should do what feels comfortable to them “without any fear of retaliation or judgment from co-workers,” he said.
The CNN memo also said a planned Sept. 7 company-wide return to the office will be delayed until at least early to mid-October. Other media companies have been making similar decisions because of the rise in COVID cases; the AP told employees on Thursday that an expected Sept. 13 return is also be delayed.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Blacklabel
So the question is are these people strong/mad enough to sue CNN?
fire someone for not getting vaccinated but they keep another guy who was playing with himself or a work related Zoom call?
then that same guy passes judgment on Cuomo as a virtuous “expert”?
But these 3 worked for CNN so they are likely weak to begin with, so would be surprised if they don’t just fade away quietly.
Larr Flint
Sue the CNN.
n1k1
Perfectly understandable. CNN is business and covid19 is avoidable risk. More companies should follow this example.
P. Smith
Those calling for CNN to be sued are assuming the fired employees had a legally valid reason for not getting vaccinated. I’m guessing CNN’s legal department looked into that before the firings.
I must say I find it odd that one of the greatest consumers of CNN on this site was the first to post a disparaging comment about CNN on this thread.
ArtistAtLarge
Excellent.
Blacklabel
Since when is this needed? Please direct me to a law that says not getting vaccinated is a fireable offense?
Speed
Hope this spreads to all companies and govt. agencies because I'm tired of unnecessarily having this disease lingering and mutating and would like my life to get back to normal, thank you very much.
vic.M
It's called medical tyranny and is against the laws of the Nuremberg code. There are trials pending and if upheld, people who force others to take a medical experiment will be guilty and face severe punishment. Surely people by now know that these so called vaccines are dangerous. It's been reported all round the world on non corrupted news media. We know of four people who got jabbed in the last few weeks and suffered terrible head aches, high temperature for more than a week and they now refuse to take the second jab. They all thought they would die. But, what is in the future for them ?
theFu
Federal court has already ruled on this. Employers can set standards for working there. CNN doesn't require anyone come to work, so the people who did and were not vaccinated chose this.
CNN has lots of lawyers. CNN employees aren't dumb either, I've know about 20 in my years working around metro ATL. The lawsuit will be thrown out.
Colleges are mandating vaccination too. A legal challenge against that failed a few days ago.
In Georgia, anyone can be fired for no reason, with no prior notice. That's state law. Only people employed under a union contract may have a legal way to avoid being fired, but union workers do tend to want a safe work environment, so unvaccinated people are a risk to that more than those who are vaccinated.
CNN HQ in in Atlanta, BTW.
Concerned Citizen
Sue them for unfair dismissal, breach of contract etc.
P. Smith
A “right to work” state where you can be fired for any reason as long as the reason isn’t illegal, e.g., because if your race.
P. Smith
It’s hilarious that “conservatives” want the government to interfere in the free market when it’s their “team” taking the hits from the free market.
Wakarimasen
That'll teach them.
jeffb
@P. Smith
Here's a legal reason not to get vaccinated: it's not illegal to not be vaccinated.
Any company that is firing employees for being unvaccinated is a fascist organization. Anyone who supports mandatory vaccines is also a fascist. People who support vaccine passports are pro discrimination.
P. Smith
Correct, you just have to live with the consequences of your choice, which is to not be employed at Facebook.
Welcome to the binary world of “conservatives.”
jeffb
It's a convenient way to write off anyone who has an opposing view as a conservative or other pejorative. Unfortunately that doesn't really work since you don't know me outside the context of my being against government and corporate mandates of specifically covid vaccines.
But again, under the guise of a deadly virus, certain organizations and localities are showing their true colors. Any group that seeks to bolster their power over those whom they have control to enforce behavior are literally fascists. It's not a partisan problem it's a social problem. It's discrimination.
P. Smith
*Definition of *fascism
1
often capitalized : a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/fascists
jeffb
severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition
umbrella
Comedy News Network, sue their lefty asses .
Pacific Saury
Just state that it is against your personal religious belief and BOOM! CNN loses for discriminating against religion.
Blacklabel
By the way it’s not even related to “right to work”. this is “employment at will”.
Isn’t it retaliation to fire someone for refusing vaccination demands? Good one for the courts.
Could also be discriminatory to segregate non vaccinated people into a separate group from others.
Attilathehungry
Could this be a violation of privacy case? I am not sure that employers can demand that employees reveal their medical history as a condition of employment. Also, the vaccines are yet to be approved by the FDA on a permanent basis. Can a company demand that employees take an unproven, emergency use only drug?
Blacklabel
Only 10% of companies plan to demand vaccination in order to return to the office.
those companies that do and that are remote work eligible will just approve remote work for those who don’t want to get vaccinated.
which is actually what most people want anyway, remote work.
Blacklabel
"Religious exemption" granted, just by threat of going to court.
https://ktvo.com/news/local/after-legal-threat-2-kirksville-dental-students-dont-have-to-get-mandatory-covid-vaccine
gokai_wo_maneku
That is totally leftist! And sensible!
Matej
well their rule is their rule.
even if weird one like this....
CNN known as fake news channel-why i am "not surprised" at all?
wtfjapan
Comedy News Network, sue their lefty asses .
you know what ironic FOX news also has a covid policy that they wont tell you about LOL
https://news.yahoo.com/fox-news-strict-covid-19-210933151.html
kurisupisu
Next, it’ll be you are fired if you don’t take the chip or the mark or the tracker etc.
Where will it stop!
blue in green
We've seen how CNN gaslights, using words and phrases in such a way to project a new meaning.
Just look at this headline;
The sentence structure here equates a normal human being who happens to have not taken the jab, with any other detrimental term such as "intoxicated" "drunk" or fill in the blank.
This is exactly what the Nazi did to start the process of dehumanizing jews.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/cutting-edge-leadership/201811/the-5-steps-dehumanization
ArtistAtLarge
The very free market they created.
Reaping what they sow.
Burning Bush
Whatever happened to the left standing up for workers rights?
qazwsx
Companies have the right to set rules for employees. What’s so hard to understand about that? Companies have rules for dress, associating with customers, language/manners to be used, times to report to work, etc etc. You want to keep your mustache or beard, don’t work for the Yankees or Disneyland. Requiring an employee to be vaccinated is no different. If you don’t want to be vaccinated you have every right to leave and get a job somewhere else.
qazwsx
@vic.m. High fever and headaches? Lol. Try COVID and possible death to the infected and all those around them. I’ve had both shots of Moderna, had a headache and fatigue for 1 day. I’ll take that anytime
Chris Ghaar
Q: What is the difference between "conspiracy theory" and truth?
A: About six months.
Sven Asai
Now that has surely become a crazy world if you are fired when coming to work instead of when not showing up. lol
englisc aspyrgend
Nothing to do with politics, this is to do with business. Spreading a disease impacts profitability.
Sal Affist
Dear Mr. Zucker,
please fire all your employees. They won't be missed. The last time I saw CNN was when it was on in an airport lobby.
cla68
The majority of vaccine refusers are African-American. Did CNN fire 3 Black people?
Mr. Noidall
I usually don’t buy books written by pundits, “experts”, and those affiliated with cable propaganda networks, and with titles like Inferno in the Oval Office, Disorganized Cabinet , etc; but I look forward to the books these ex-employees might write detailing the honest practices and ethical journalism for which cnn is globally known.
ulysses
Good, if you are stupid enough not to take the vaccine, then you are stupid enough not to deserve to work!!!
Even the idiots at faux are vaccinated, though all of them suddenly care for their privacy when asked about it!!!
ulysses
I’d be surprised if you buy or read books at all.
The dumb right wing’s definition of a leftist is anyone with a proper education!!!
William Mirrielees
Read carefully, the firing came because they went to the office. Working remote is OK. Those employees do not have the right to endanger other employees. About side affects, I had none and even if I had a slight headache, it is sure better than being on a ventilator and possibly dying. Some people get similar experiences with a normal flu shot.