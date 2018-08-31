Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Costa runs 2,400 stores in the UK and some 1,400 around the world Photo: AFP/File
business

Coca-Cola buys coffee chain Costa for £3.9 bil

0 Comments
By Justin Tallis
LONDON

Coca-Cola on Friday said it had agreed to buy global coffee chain Costa from its UK owner Whitbread for £3.9 billion ($5.1 billion).

"Hot beverages is one of the few remaining segments of the total beverage landscape where Coca-Cola does not have a global brand. Costa gives us access to this market through a strong coffee platform," Coca-Cola chief executive James Quincey said in a joint statement.

The deal comes amid eroding consumer demand for conventional carbonated drinks owing to health and obesity concerns in the U.S. and other markets.

Earlier in August, Coca-Cola's fierce rival PepsiCo struck a deal to buy Israeli company SodaStream for $3.2 billion -- in a pitch to consumers concerned also about mounting waste from soda cans and plastics in landfills worldwide.

SodaStream makes machines that carbonate home tap water.

Meanwhile, following pressure from activist shareholders, Whitbread announced in April that it would spin off Costa, leaving it to concentrate on its hotel chain Premier Inn.

Whitbread was forced to act after U.S. group Elliott became its biggest shareholder with a six percent stake.

"The announcement today represents a substantial premium to the value that would have been created through the demerger of the business and we expect to return a significant majority of net proceeds to shareholders," Whitbread chief executive Alison Brittain said in the statement.

"Whitbread will also reduce debt and make a contribution to its pension fund, which will provide additional headroom for the expansion of Premier Inn."

Whitbread bought Costa in 1995 from founders Sergio and Bruno Costa and presently runs about 2,400 stores in the UK and some 1,400 around the world.

Costa also operates more than 8,000 Costa Express self-serve machines in eight countries, as well as placing its products in supermarkets.

Premier Inn has 785 hotels in the UK and a sprinkling of others in Germany and the Middle East.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Togakushi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japanese Pension System Part 3/3: How Do I Collect?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Hiking

Yamanobe-no-Michi Trail

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Local Search Tips for Planning a Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo