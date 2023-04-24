Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Earns Coca-Cola
Bottles of Coca-Cola are on display at a grocery market in Uniontown, Pa, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Coca-Cola reports earnings on Monday, April 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
business

Coke's strong quarter fueled by higher prices, China rebound

0 Comments
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
ATLANTA

Coca-Cola Co reported higher-than-expected sales in the first quarter as it continued to hike prices and its business in China improved.

Revenue rose 5% to $11 billion for the January-March period, the company said Monday. That beat Wall Street's expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast revenue of $10.8 billion.

Coke Chairman and CEO James Quincey said higher demand at restaurants and robust new year celebrations in China were a stark comparison with last year, when a new variant of the coronavirus depressed demand.

But higher prices also boosted sales. Pricing and mix which includes changes in package sizes contributed 11% to its revenue growth while concentrate sales rose 1%. Price and mix grew by 12% in each of the previous three quarters.

Quincey said Coke is trying to satisfy customers looking for value, with deals on multi-packs and refillable bottles in some markets, like Latin America. But it's also pushing pricier premium drinks, like soft drinks in slim cans or a new line of cocktail mixers from its Simply juice brand.

“We seek to meet the consumers where they are and where their pockets are," Quincey said during a conference call with investors.

Overall, Coke's soft drink sales rose 3%, led by strong demand for Coke Zero Sugar. Water sales rose 5%, but demand for sports drinks fell 1%.

Coke said it's still seeing inflation in commodity costs and wages, although freight and oil prices are coming down. The Atlanta company expects both prices and inflation to moderate as the year progresses. Coke expects organic revenue growth of 7% to 8% this year, which would be half the 16% growth it delivered in 2022.

Unit case volumes jumped 10% in Asia in the first quarter as COVID-related shutdowns ended in China. Quincey said Coke's China business remains below pre-pandemic levels, but the company is "cautiously optimistic" and has resumed marketing in China. Coke also grew its business in India by adding retail partners offering promotions on multi-packs.

In North America, sales were flat. Higher sales of soft drinks, juice and dairy were offset by lower sales of water, sports drinks, tea and coffee. Case volumes fell in Europe, where growth in some markets was offset by the suspension of business in Russia and the February earthquake in Turkey.

Operating income fell 1% as Coke invested heavily in marketing. The company announced in February that it was among the first to partner with the artificial intelligence company Open AI and the consulting firm Bain and Co to experiment with ChatGPT and DALL-E in its marketing. Last month, Coke launched a promotion that lets customers make digital art using material from the company's archives. Coke also launched a campaign for its Smartwater brand that targeted consumers using geolocation apps. Coke is starting to see increased engagement from younger customers as a result of those efforts, Quincey said.

Adjusted for one-time items, the Atlanta beverage giant earned 68 cents per share. That also beat analyst forecasts of 65 cents.

Coke's shares rose less than 1% Monday.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Flower Parks in Shimane and Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Unnan (Shimane)

GaijinPot Travel

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Hanakairo Flower Park

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Things To Do Around Nagoya Station

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Fuji’s Backdrop: 5 Parks to Enjoy Iconic Views in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Confessions & Confusions: Our Foster Girl Leaves the Nest

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Products, Salons and Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

From New Student to Long-term Resident: What’s Life in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For April 24-30

Savvy Tokyo