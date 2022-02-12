Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Combined profit of Japanese companies tops pre-COVID pandemic level

TOKYO

The combined net profit of listed Japanese companies in the April-December period topped the level in the same period of 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, as a recovery in consumer spending and the easing of a global chip crunch bolstered growth, according to data from a securities house.

The combined net profit of firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's First Section in the three quarters through December totaled 28 trillion yen ($242 billion), up around 30 percent from the same period in 2019, with sales also recovering to around the same level, according to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Recovery was uneven across industries, with air transport continuing to post losses. The global economic outlook remains uncertain amid surging COVID-19 infections brought on by the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

SMBC Nikko Securities compiled earnings results released by over 1,100 companies on the First Section.

The combined net profit of manufacturers was up more than 50 percent in the reporting period, while nonmanufacturers saw an increase of 10 percent.

Compared with the April-December period of 2020 when COVID-19 first hit, the combined net profit of listed companies in the reporting period increased by more than 50 percent and sales by more than 10 percent.

"Cost-cutting measures taken by companies in response to the coronavirus pandemic led to an increase in profits," said Hikaru Yasuda, an equity strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"Increased costs due to the higher price of crude oil and other factors were also offset by raising product prices," Yasuda said.

Trading and shipping companies performed well, supporting the overall growth. Steelmakers and automakers also performed well.

Conversely, the electricity and gas sector saw a significant decline in profits due to the increased prices of crude oil and other commodities.

Over 200 companies listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange released earnings for the April-December period on Thursday.

Capitalism loves nothing better than a crisis to profit off of suffering.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I doubt the employees who created the profit will see much in raises.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Funny how companies, aided by public stimulus and bailouts, snap back so quickly after disasters while many in the populace are left struggling for years, decades after the crisis.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Great, will look forward to April to see the results of this trickle down into everyday workers salaries!.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

